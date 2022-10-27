Incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, and challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, are running for a single seat in the Coos 7 House District (Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).

Kelley, 33, is a first-term state representative who sits on the House Resources, Recreation and Development committee, and was appointed to two commissions to study OHRV use. As a member of the Coös County Delegation, he served as a member of the Coös Extension Advisory Council. He is a lifelong resident of Coös County who was born in Berlin and raised in Randolph. He attended St. Michaels in Berlin before moving to Gorham public schools. After graduating high school, he went on to Boston College and obtained a degree in Physics. After college he returned to Berlin and began working at his family’s sawmill, which has operated in Berlin since 1945. In 2018, he officially moved to Berlin. He is unmarried with no children.

