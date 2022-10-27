Incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, and challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, are running for a single seat in the Coos 7 House District (Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).
Kelley, 33, is a first-term state representative who sits on the House Resources, Recreation and Development committee, and was appointed to two commissions to study OHRV use. As a member of the Coös County Delegation, he served as a member of the Coös Extension Advisory Council. He is a lifelong resident of Coös County who was born in Berlin and raised in Randolph. He attended St. Michaels in Berlin before moving to Gorham public schools. After graduating high school, he went on to Boston College and obtained a degree in Physics. After college he returned to Berlin and began working at his family’s sawmill, which has operated in Berlin since 1945. In 2018, he officially moved to Berlin. He is unmarried with no children.
Greer, 67, worked in the packaging industry for 40 years. He switched occupations to individual investing in 2020. He has been a New Hampshire resident for 22 years and a Carroll resident for 15 years. He and his wife, Anita, have five children.
IF ELECTED, WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS AND PRIORITIES?
GREER: Our way of life is under attack by authoritarian politicians who feel free to lock us down, tax us into poverty, and regulate us to death. My campaign is for individual liberty. I will do all in my power to keep the power of the state small and well behaved as it should be.
KELLEY: My number one priority is lowering property taxes in our communities by making sure that the state is paying its share toward public education. Every child in our state deserves the best possible opportunity to succeed and that requires a robust public education system. New Hampshire ranks last in the country for state-level contributions to public education and it is high time to change that. Besides that, I intend to continue to foster communication between our growing OHRV community and lifelong residents when challenges arise. I also will push for upgrading the “Coös loop” electrical grid so our communities can actually benefit from the incredible surplus of renewable energy we generate here without having to create disruptive new lines.
WHAT CAN THE STATE DO TO IMPROVE WORKFORCE AND HOUSING IN THE REGION?
GREER: My platform of low regulation and taxes should incentivize both small and large businesses to relocate to NH. Further, this environment will promote organic business creation, which will boost working wages and home availability in the region.
KELLEY: Property taxes are our area’s biggest barrier to new development. In communities where property taxes are highest, new development comes at an even greater expense. Getting property taxes under control will level the playing field between communities. I also believe we should incentivize investment in our downtown areas. It costs a community three times more to provide services along its borders as it does to provide those services in the center of town. Paving, snow removal, water, sewer, etc. all cost more as you extend out. We should first incentivize those who wish to develop or redevelop along our existing infrastructure. This will also allow us to defend our treasured wilderness from further expansion.
To improve our workforce, we should first stop our own children from leaving. That starts with recognizing that public education doesn’t stop at Grade 12. New Hampshire ranks 48th in the country on funding for higher education. By making state college unaffordable we are forcing talented students to seek education elsewhere. Increased funding for state colleges and community colleges should go hand in hand with improving education funding at the local level.
SHOULD THE STATE PASS SHORT TERM RENTAL REGULATIONS?
GREER: Absolutely not. Price controls and regulation interrupt free market forces and lead to shortages. They make the matter worse, not better. The cure for high prices is high prices.
KELLEY: I believe that short term rental controls should be left up to local communities. I think local boards are better equipped to make decisions on this issue. I don’t think every town is the same and people should have the right to decide what works for them.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON ACCESS TO ABORTION?
GREER: Twelve weeks from conception.
KELLEY: I absolutely believe that medical decisions should be left between a patient and their doctor. The state is not equipped to be involved in those conversations. We are now seeing the heart-wrenching stories from around the country as hardline laws have created unnecessary suffering for women of all ages. The reality of abortion care is far more complex and intertwined with women’s health than the political discourse would portray it as.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION?
GREER: All for it. The war on drugs has been a total failure. The definition of insanity is doing more of what has not worked. These victimless crimes disproportionately punish minorities, leaving them with records that make employment hard in the future.
KELLEY: I completely support the legalization and taxation of marijuana in New Hampshire. We are surrounded in every direction by those who have already recognized the benefit of doing so. Studies have shown conclusively that the theory of marijuana as a gateway drug is nothing more than a myth. Legalization will lift the burden of prohibition from our strained law enforcement so that they may focus where they are needed most. It will also provide much needed funding to help us fight opiate addiction throughout our state.
DO YOU PROPOSE CHANGES TO GUN LAWS, EITHER TO INCREASE OR REDUCE RESTRICTIONS?
GREER: Driving a motor vehicle is a privilege and all 50 states honor the NH driver’s license. Owning a gun is a right. All 50 states should honor NH license to carry credentials.
KELLEY: My family has owned guns all my life and I’ve always been raised with a respect for the power of firearms. I do believe that more can be done to keep guns out of the hands of those who would intentionally or accidentally use them with tragic outcomes. Suicide is the number one cause of firearm deaths in our state and the fact is that rate of suicide by firearms here is higher than in surrounding states with more restrictions. The rate of death by suicide in New Hampshire is twice as high as it is in Massachusetts and the entire difference comes down to the rate of firearm-assisted suicide being a staggering four times higher here. We owe it to our residents to understand how we are different and make improvements to the process to keep that from happening while defending the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.
WHAT IS YOUR POSITION ON DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW LANDFILL IN THE REGION?
GREER: Our beautiful New Hampshire is being used as a trash dump for the region. 50% of all trash hauled up to Coos is from out of state. We may not be able to ban this practice due to the Commerce Clause in the Constitution, but we can sure raise tipping fees to uncompetitive levels and rebate the revenues directly to the towns. If we significantly reduce the load on our landfills, this will cease to be an issue. Further any new sites should not be near any environmentally sensitive areas. Plus testing needs to happen so leaks can be plugged quickly.
KELLEY: As someone who lives within a mile of our state’s (soon to be) longest sited landfill, I understand the necessary role they play in our society. I also recognize that there are places they should go and places they should not. Listening to discussion on HB 1454 last year I learned how our current rules are antiquated and don’t consider what we now know about different soils and how water moves through them. We need to pass a version of HB 1454 next year that keeps Coös from becoming the dumping ground for all the things other communities don’t want to properly deal with.
WHAT IS THE FUTURE OF SCHOOL FUNDING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE?
GREER: Who knows? It’s the future. Yogi Berra stated predictions are really hard, but especially about the future.
KELLEY: I believe the state should ensure that every child has the same excellent education no matter what zip code they are from. I believe the only way to ensure that is to increase state-level funding. School choice programs can be beneficial for some students, but they shouldn’t come at a cost to local districts. If the state wants to mandate them, they should pay for them fully. One child leaving a school doesn’t lower the heating costs or cut the cost of a bus route in a rural community. When we leverage these programs on the budgets of local districts, we burden the remaining students with an even more strained system. Data shows that the states with robust public education have the best outcomes for students.
DO YOU BELIEVE THE OUTCOME OF THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS LEGITIMATE?
GREER: Of course not. We saw several high-profile video clips of major voting centers shutting down and then ballet stuffing on camera. In all 6 swing states that shut down vote counting after hours, Trump was winning by large margins before the pause. Then, miraculously, when the voting centers reopened, he was behind in all 6 races.
KELLEY: I do.
WHAT ARE THE KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN YOU AND YOUR OPPONENT, AND WHY SHOULD VOTERS CHOOSE YOU?
GREER: My opponent is listed by the NH Liberty Alliance as a Constitutional threat. I, on the other hand, will honor and protect both the NH Constitution and the US Constitution with every fiber of my being. This is about the rule of law vs. the rule of man.
KELLEY: I know very little about my opponent. The nature of this new district is that it has forced together communities who share very few things. I do know that, as someone who has lived here my whole life in both rural and “urban” areas, I better understand how this county works than just about anyone my age. I respect the Coös attitude of getting by on what we have while also recognizing that sometimes we are given the short straw by the state. I will always push for what is best for Coös. I will listen to our community leaders for guidance, and I will not hesitate to reach out for help. Serving this large new district will not be easy, but I am prepared to make sure that everyone at least feels like their voices are heard.
WHY DO YOU WANT TO SERVE AND WHAT INSPIRES YOU?
GREER: In 2018 we almost lost our state. The Democrat party passed both sales and income taxes in both houses of Congress. I will always be grateful to our Governor for vetoing this horrible legislation that would have destroyed the liberty all NH residents enjoy. My opponent at the time was running unopposed. I then realized individual citizens must step up to protect our liberties, which are under threat. My position since then has been that I will step up and give back to our state with my time. New Hampshire has been so good to me in so many ways, I must give back for the benefit of all. Yes, even Democrats.
KELLEY: I love this area and I want to give back everything that it has given me. I’m inspired by the work of those who have served before me. I hope to continue the tradition and fight for a future where my children will have the same opportunities that I had growing up. It is amazing place to live, and I hope to keep it that way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.