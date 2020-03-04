Following the election of town officers, Articles 3 through 22 of the Town Report passed with little or no opposition during Barnet’s Town Meeting Tuesday morning.

Some discussion was held on Article 19, asking the town to enter into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband. Kathleen Monroe spoke for NEK Broadband, emphasizing the need for Barnet to have better access to a high–speed internet option; that there would be no cost to the town (CUD would be responsible for raising the funds needed to build and operate the network); and that, if approved, CUD would begin the process of building the internet network.

