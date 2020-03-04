Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Barnet resident and property owner Gail Warnaar speaks about the need for the Selectboard to take better care of the buildings the town already owns, during Barnet’s town meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Barnet resident Jay Sprout highlighted the local projects of Habitat for Humanity during Tuesday’s town meeting, with the hopes of getting the organization on the town meeting report next year, seeking the town’s possible support of $500. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Barnet resident Kathleen Monroe speaks about Article 19 concerning the town entering into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband during town meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Officers of the Town of Barnet research the town report concerning Delinquent Taxes during town meeting Tuesday: from left, Moderator Dennis McLam, Selectboard members Benjamin Gates, Dylan Ford and Mark Jefferson, and Town Clerk and Treasurer Benjamin Heisholt. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Barnet Town Moderator Dennis McLam listens to questions about the collection of Delinquent taxes during Town Meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Barnet resident Kathleen Monroe speaks about Article 19 concerning the town entering into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband during town meeting Tuesday. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Following the election of town officers, Articles 3 through 22 of the Town Report passed with little or no opposition during Barnet’s Town Meeting Tuesday morning.
Some discussion was held on Article 19, asking the town to enter into a communications union district (CUD) to be known as NEK Community Broadband. Kathleen Monroe spoke for NEK Broadband, emphasizing the need for Barnet to have better access to a high–speed internet option; that there would be no cost to the town (CUD would be responsible for raising the funds needed to build and operate the network); and that, if approved, CUD would begin the process of building the internet network.
