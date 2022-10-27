Incumbent, Newcomer, Seek Orleans-1 House Seat

Two candidates are vying for the one seat to represent the Orleans-1 District in the Vermont House of Representatives this Nov. 8th.
They are Incumbent Republican Brian Smith, who has served three terms in the Legislature and is seeking a fourth 2-year term, and political newcomer and local teacher Democrat Aimee Alexander.
Both candidates were given a series of questions from the newspaper in recent days and shared their responses.
Their responses are contained in the questions and answers below.
Aimee Alexander
Tell readers about your background and why you believe you would make a good state representative.
I am a mother, wife, and educator who loves this country. Originally from Florida, I moved to Derby, Vermont in 2009 and married my husband Tyler. Like many folks in town, my family raises laying hens, grows vegetables, boils maple syrup, and presses apples for cider.
Do you have any public service experience, serving on local boards, etc., and any volunteer work.
I am the first child of a Vietnam Veteran and the granddaughter of World War II Veterans. The importance of service to this country was instilled in me from birth. This is why I went into education and why I am running for office today.
Since moving to the NEK I have taught at Brighton Elementary, Newport City Elementary, and for the last five years, at North Country Union High School (Go Falcons!). I love my job and my students. Being in education in this community for over a decade has given me a great deal of professional and personal fulfillment.
I currently serve as a Justice of the Peace for Derby.
What are the most pressing needs for the district you seek to represent?
I am excited to embark on this campaign and would be honored to serve my district in the Vermont legislature. I will be an advocate for public education, families, small-business owners, the environment, and our most vulnerable citizens.
How would you define the work of a state representative in the Northeast Kingdom?
I believe that our local and state governments play a vital role in a healthy, stable democracy. Our representatives should reflect the interests and experiences of all of the people, not just a few. I believe in compromise, bringing people together to solve common problems, and using the tools of our local and state governments to make a positive difference in the lives of all citizens.
Finally, I believe we are at our best when we are united, recognize each others’ common humanity, and embrace the timeless shared values that embody our state and nation: freedom, democracy, equality, and justice.
Do you have any areas state-wide that you would like to focus on? If so, please explain those areas, and what you would advocate for as a legislator. i.e., taxes, the economy, etc.
We need to ensure that our small businesses and family farms can thrive. We also need to make sure that plans are in place to address the inevitable population growth we will see from climate change, while also maintaining our landscape and environment.
Education and childcare are my areas of expertise, but I also believe we must address addiction and the current lack of safe, affordable housing.
As a parent of young children and a public high school teacher, I am running to give voice to the children and families in our community. There are many issues that need to be addressed in order for our children to have the brightest future possible.
Is there one main issue that led you to want to run for state representative? If so, please explain the issue and your ideas about how to address it.
Major issues on the campaign trail have included concerns about affordable housing, childcare, and public education. Folks are also concerned about healthcare and would like to see work done toward solving the opioid addiction issue.
We have wonderful communities in the NEK with diverse viewpoints and a variety of needs. Elected officials should make sure that they represent the voice of all of their constituents; they should work to find consensus where possible.
Share the reasons voters should choose you.
I will bring new ideas to the legislature. I understand the needs of those who have not had a voice in the State House and would like to make their needs known.
A vote for me is a vote for change! We need the needs of our district to be addressed in Montpelier and I will do that.
Brian Smith
Tell me about your background and why you believe you would make a good state representative.
I was born and raised in Derby, graduated from NCU in 69.
Up until this year I have ridden motorcycles and I still enjoy hunting and fishing as much as possible. Off trail snowmobiling is still a lot of fun but it’s getting a little harder on the body.
Do you have any public service experience, serving on local boards, etc., and any volunteer work.
I have served on the Derby Selectboard for 22 years with eight as chair. I love my town and the people in it!
I believe that I understand the needs and concerns of my constituents because I have the same concerns.
I DO know who, in Montpelier, to reach out to when someone has a concern that needs addressing!
What are the most pressing needs for the district you seek to represent?
We are a recreation area and we flourish with available recreation opportunities.
Jobs? Of course people need jobs. I think with COVID and government assistance it’s become easier not to work!
Derby workers have a great work ethic so getting everyone back to work is not as difficult as in other parts of the state.
Because I have lived here in Derby all of my life and I know what we want and need!
Do you have any areas state-wide that you would like to focus on? If so, please explain those areas, and what you would advocate for as a legislator. i.e., taxes, the economy, etc.
I serve on the House Transportation Committee and I know that Vermont’s highway and bridges need and are getting the attention needed!
Look at Main Street in Derby for example. Electric vehicles are an important part of this equation as well. I believe EV,s are the future, however I feel this is being pushed down our throats a little too rapidly.
I think we need to think of the middle class and the less fortunate who simply cannot afford to “go electric”.
They need to be focused on as well as the folks that can afford a $40,000 dollar electric car.
Lake and river water quality are among the top priorities of mine as well.
Is there one main issue that led you to want to run for state representative? If so, please explain the issue and your ideas about how to address it.
Wasteful spending lead me to run six years ago! It’s still leading me to run today!
That and texting and driving! This is out of control and it appears that no one seems to have any resolution on a way to stop it!
I have proposed stiffer fines and point and didn’t get very far.
The Vermont Sheriffs Association believes I have good points and I hope to have two more years in the House to make this happen!
How would you define the work of a state representative in the Northeast Kingdom?
What it means to me is a “drop whatever you’re doing” type of job so you can assist a constituent with their concerns.
My time is their time.
I try to be of any help that I can and if I don’t have an answer for them …. I will try to find someone that can.
I am pretty much retired and available any time of the day!
In the past, Lindy Palin had asked me to get some corners mowed so he could see around corners.
Our road crew in Derby was busy, so I did it myself. Lindy has passed away since, then but anytime I can do something like that it really means something to me.
Helping seniors is an important issue to me. If it weren’t for our senior citizens in Derby, we wouldn’t have the Derby that we have.
Share the reasons voters should choose you.
Why am I a better choice for State Rep? I don’t know as I am! I do believe that I am, though. I am a fourth generation Derbyite.
I farmed for my Grandfather, Rob Kilborn when I was growing up. I watched my Dad, Kerm Smith for near thirty 30 plus serving the town of Derby in the House, Senate and as Vermont’s Sergeant at Arms!
His tireless work and his ethics made me so very proud of him.
I will continue that way of thinking for everyone in the Town of Derby.
That and I have served three terms in Montpelier so far and I do know who to talk with and who will help to get things done!
When I was first elected, my only promise was, ‘I promise to do the best that I can and make decisions that will improve the already great quality of life that we have in Derby’. I would very much appreciate your vote!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.