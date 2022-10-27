Incumbent, Newcomer, Seek Orleans-1 House Seat

Brian Smith, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the Orleans-1 seat he currently holds in the Vermont House of Representatives. (Courtesy Photo)

Two candidates are vying for the one seat to represent the Orleans-1 District in the Vermont House of Representatives this Nov. 8th.

They are Incumbent Republican Brian Smith, who has served three terms in the Legislature and is seeking a fourth 2-year term, and political newcomer and local teacher Democrat Aimee Alexander.

