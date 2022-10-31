CALEDONIA COUNTY — The incumbent candidate for county probate judge, whose name appears on the ballot, said he is withdrawing from the race.
Eight days from election day, William Cobb said in an email, “I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for probate judge in the upcoming election.”
He goes on to offer words of support for the other person on the ballot, Annette Lorraine, an attorney from Peacham who entered the running as an Independent because Cobb had been seeking re-election even though he couldn’t serve in the role due to the suspension of his law license.
“I believe she is very well qualified for the position and will do a terrific job,” Cobb said of Lorraine.
Cobb’s decision follows a state supreme court entry published on Friday that notes with his suspension from practicing law he will be suspended from serving as probate judge and he will not be getting paid.
Probate judges must be licensed attorneys to serve. They handle estates, trusts and wills; alterations of birth, death and marriage records; and adoptions and guardianships, among other responsibilities.
Cobb has been the Caledonia County Probate Judge since being elected in 2018 to a four-year term. He has been barred from serving in that capacity since the state Supreme Court issued a notice of suspension in June.
The decision by the justices relies on findings by the Professional Responsibility Board whose panelists determined in May that Cobb’s law license should be suspended for 15 months due to multiple acts of attorney misconduct.
Despite the suspension, Cobb petitioned to be on the ballot for re-election and his name appears on the ballot. He also continued to be paid the probate judge’s salary, which is $61,412 this year.
Lorraine’s decision to challenge Cobb was based on her concern that he was seeking re-election for a position he was suspended from doing. She has been practicing law for 27 years. Lorraine said she has the skills and experience to handle the probate judge role.
Before the court’s announced decision to withhold pay from Cobb due to his suspension, Lorraine had made Cobb’s receipt of taxpayers’ money even though he can’t do the job part of her campaign against him. Now that the court has taken that away, she said she stayed up late Friday removing that critique from her campaign.
“I’ve deleted every reference to his pay,” she said.
Lorraine said it makes sense for Cobb to withdraw but he should have done it much sooner. His name is on the ballot, and with only a week until the election many people have already filled out their ballots.
“I don’t think he can do that (withdraw) now,” she said. “If he wins he can decline but he can’t withdraw … he would have been better off doing that in June.”
Election law states that the typical withdrawal period for a candidate is up until ten days after the August Primary. It is also allowed through written notice of withdrawal to the Vermont Secretary of State up until the ballot printing deadline.
Cobb said if he was elected based on his name appearing on the ballot he would decline the office.
He said he intends to seek a return to elected office in the future.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Vermont and look forward to doing so again at some future time,” said Cobb.
