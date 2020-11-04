Incumbent Sarah Copeland Hanzas Re-elected

Voters in the Orange 2 House District re-elected Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a multi-term Democratic legislator. Hanzas was challenged by Republican Zachary Michael Lang, of Bradford.
The vote totals show 1439 for Hanzas and Lang with 963. All towns in the district - Bradford, Fairlee and West Fairlee - favored Hanzas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.