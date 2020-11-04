Incumbent Sarah Copeland Hanzas Re-elected

Sarah Copeland Hanzas

Voters in the Orange 2 House District re-elected Bradford resident Sarah Copeland Hanzas, a multi-term Democratic legislator. Hanzas was challenged by Republican Zachary Michael Lang, of Bradford.

The vote totals show 1439 for Hanzas and Lang with 963. All towns in the district - Bradford, Fairlee and West Fairlee - favored Hanzas.

