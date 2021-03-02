BURKE — Most voters decided Tuesday to keep their incumbent select board member and opposed a 25 mph speed limit on town roads.
With 158 votes, Select Board Chair Christine Emmons, of West Burke, overcame a challenge from East Burke resident Samuel James, who in his first run at public office gained 101 votes.
James said he was pleased with the amount of support he got from the townspeople.
“I really appreciate my neighbors in the town of Burke who voted for me and really everybody for getting out to vote,” he said.
James called this first run a “testing of the waters.” He said he was encouraged by the support he got and said he intended to run again.
The East Burke resident operates the Burke Recycling Center, which is located in West Burke, behind the town office.
He said, “I look forward to continuing to work for (Burke residents) in recycling.”
Emmons was on the Town Meeting ballot for the third time. Each time she has faced an opponent.
Emmons won over George Wagner Jr. in March 2017. One year later she sought re-election to the three-year term and beat Travis Corey.
She works for the Vermont Agency of Transportation and has lived in West Burke since 2003.
“I would like to thank the voters for their continued support in re-electing me to the Burke selectboard,” she said. “Sam James was a worthy opponent whom I respect. I look forward to continuing the many initiatives that we are in the midst of and to finding positive solutions for the challenges that arise in the future.”
There were no other races for town offices. All unchallenged incumbents were voted back in, including Town Clerk Linda Hackett-Corey and Town Treasurer Kathleen Feeley, Town Moderator Jennifer Barone, Auditor Gail Weed and Constable William Garfield. Feeley was also re-elected to the positions of delinquent tax collector and trustee of public funds.
Voting was held by Australian ballot in the Community Building. People working the polls limited the number of voters at the booths to ensure proper social distancing.
Special considerations for voters included a question about allowing sales of cannabis, which succeeded in a close vote of 133-130, and a question about whether all town roads should be restricted by a 25 mph speed limit. It was a non-binding vote that Selectman Ford Hubbard asked to have placed on the ballot. The proposal was rejected 171 to 95.
The general town budget of $2,110,479, which included a wage and benefits increase to make the Town Administrator position full-time, was overwhelmingly supported in a vote of 242 to 14. The West Burke Fire Department and the East Burke Fire Brigade each got support for $20,000 requests. Voters easily approved the Lyndon Rescue request of $73,977.08 in a vote of 236 to 19. All 15 special appropriations were supported. None of the votes were close.
