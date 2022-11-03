In county races in the North Country, two incumbents are seeking reelection.
Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler, a Democrat from North Haverhill, is running for a third term.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick, a Democrat from Lancaster, is seeking a sixth term.
Challenging Stiegler is Steve Tatham, a Republican from Plymouth, who began as a write-in candidate.
Challenging McCormick is challenger is Roger Sylvestre, a Republican from Clarksville, who launched a write-in campaign for the September primary.
Tatham, if elected, would turn 70 in the middle of his two-year term as sheriff.
Under Article 78 of the New Hampshire Constitution regarding judges and sheriffs, no person shall hold the office of judge of any court or sheriff of any county after he or she has reached the age of 70.
According to a check on Tuesday with the New Hampshire Bar Association, no attorney by the name of Roger Sylvestre is found in NHBA records.
The nonprofit NHBA is a court-mandated organization and all attorneys licensed to practice in New Hampshire must belong to the bar and pay annual dues.
Telephone calls placed on Thursday, Oct. 27, to Tatham and Sylvestre seeking a candidate interview with questions about why they are running, what relevant experience they could bring to the job, and what their priorities would be if elected were not returned by Tuesday evening.
For the fiscal year 2023, according to the Grafton County budget approved by the county delegation, the Grafton County sheriff’s position carries an annual salary of $67,890.
For 2022, the Coos County attorney’s position carries an annual salary of $86,000
Grafton County Sheriff
On Monday, Stiegler said he takes all write-in challengers seriously.
“A lot of people are telling me don’t worry about it, it’s no big deal, but to me, you have to respect the process,” he said.
After the primary, when Stiegler hadn’t heard or seen anything on behalf of Tatham, he said he used Google search engines to pull up information about Tatham, learned there were some social media groups asking voters to write him in, and reached out to him on Sept. 29.
“He’s a retired Londonderry police captain,” said Stiegler. “Unfortunately, if he is elected, he will have to leave office one year and nine days after he is sworn in because he will turn 70, and Article 78 of the New Hampshire Constitution requires that judges and county sheriffs cannot hold office at 70 years or more.”
Stiegler, who is 55, was asked why he is seeking reelection and what his priorities would be in a third term.
“I’m seeking a third term to keep up the good work I believe we are doing,” he said. “Whoever wins this election is going to inherit a lot of work.”
The Grafton County Sheriff’s Department is in the middle of a records management system changeover, moving from a ground-floor service system to more of a cloud-based system.
In addition, the department is switching out its cruiser cameras that are more than a decade old to replace them with Axon cruiser and body cameras.
“We obviously record all transports that we do of people and any activity in front of the cruiser when the blue lights are on, as well as body cameras to announce our presence and whatever intervention we may find ourselves in to protect people on both sides of the lens,” said Stiegler. “It’s a welcome change, but there’s a lot to it. That, too, is a cloud-based type of record storage. It’s a new system and we’ve already done some of the preliminary training. I think we’re in a good place. There’s a lot more waters to navigate to get these two modernized pieces of software and hardware into our outfit to provide the most transparency we possibly can.”
Other goals include updating department policies (the last update was 14 years ago) as required by changes in new laws as well as getting the department accredited
There’s much work to do going forward, said Stiegler, who is looking forward to a third term if reelected.
Stiegler leads a department of nine full-time deputies and three-part deputies who work a few days a week.
“I’ve enjoyed it and it’s been an honor and privilege the last couple terms,” he said. “What intrigues me most of all is the growth of the people I’m working with and seeing their abilities enhanced and being able to challenge them most of the time on a daily basis on what their goals are and what their vision is for this department. They are younger than I am and will be here long after I am gone, I hope. The biggest goal any department head can have is making sure there’s a succession plan for employees to grow and there is public confidence that there are competent and capable people here to get the job done.”
Stiegler said, “I do this job for the sake of the people.”
Coos County Attorney
Before being elected to a first term as county attorney in 2012, McCormick served for several years as assistant county attorney.
In seeking reelection, he said he believes that his experience makes him the best candidate for the job.
“I feel like I know the job at this point pretty well and I have realistic expectations from the court and defense bar in terms of what I can expect,” he said. “I understand that and can manage accordingly. I feel like I have the background and experience to continue to lead the office in a positive direction.”
If re-elected, a big priority would be to continue the effort to curb the number of fentanyl sale cases and death resulting cases from the deadly opioid, said McCormick.
“We’re seeing more of it and I feel like we’re fighting as hard as we can, but to continue that fight is very important,” he said. “I believe my understanding the system and my relationship with law enforcement will enable me to effectively do that. If you look at the numbers nationwide and locally, they are astronomical when it comes to overdose deaths. It’s completely unacceptable. If you’re selling fentanyl, you should expect to be prosecuted in a zealous way. I understand the system well enough to be able to effectively prosecute and to continue to lead the office in that direction.”
Helping to build stronger initiatives to address mental health cases is also a priority.
“We’re seeing at this office more mental health issues,” said McCormick. “I’d like to explore some solutions there. I’m not saying a mental health court exactly, but exploring other options besides the criminal justice system for folks who have mental illness, and maybe working with state legislators and the attorney general’s office to address some of those shortcomings in the statute as it relates to competency.”
McCormick said his philosophy as a prosecutor is to treat all people with respect and to zealously advocate on behalf of the state and the enforcement of criminal laws.
“To achieve the ends of justice and treat people how you would want to be treated, but with a degree of accountability, ” he said. “That’s our main mission.”
