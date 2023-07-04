LANCASTER — It was a statement.
They displayed rainbow flags and American flags. They carried a banner reading “Everyone Belongs” and played the patriotic standard “This Land Is Your Land” on the kazoo. They carried signs that said “Live Free and Let Live” and shared the parade route with veterans, firefighters and local businesses.
The message was clear.
LGBTQ+ citizens are a part of the community fabric in Lancaster, woven into all aspects of daily life.
“We’re your neighbors. We live here with you. We do many things together. We say ‘hi’ in the grocery story. We babysit your dogs,” said LGBTQ+ resident Teri Anderson.
More than 50 LGBTQ+ people and allies took part in the Lancaster July 4th Parade on Tuesday morning.
It was a powerful reminder that Lancaster’s LGBTQ+ residents want the most American of things: The freedom to be themselves openly.
“We just go about our days. We’re part of the community. We’re not walking around all the time saying ‘I’m gay’ like Ellen Degeneres had to. But it’s important that people also see that part of us,” said Racheal Stuart, who organized the parade entry.
One month earlier, Weeks Memorial Library canceled a Drag Story Hour event for fear of violent protests.
During discussions, LGBTQ+ residents interpreted opposition to Drag Story Hour as opposition to gay culture, period.
It was an unsettling episode that left many in town with hard feelings.
Enter Stuart, who planned the parade entry as a way to heal divisions, unite the community, and promote a positive view of LGBTQ+ people like herself.
“It shows how many of us are here, and that we are full of love and joy,” Stuart said.
Her wife, Kate Hartnett, said participants’ diversity reflected American ideals.
“This group was over 50 people. It was a mix of gay and straight and bi and trans and who knows what else. And nobody cared. It was really about getting into the spirit of celebrating and enjoying all that we have here,” Hartnett said. “That’s what the country’s about. It was joyous.”
The community responded with equal enthusiasm.
Members of the group felt welcomed along the one-mile parade route, receiving a positive response from the hundreds lined up along Main Street.
“Did you see how much support we had along the way?” Stuart asked. “We didn’t get heckled once that I know of. We had many people cheering, thanking, waving, and blowing kisses. A few people didn’t react, and that’s fair. We’re not asking everyone to agree with us, but we are asking everyone to dance with us.”
The LGBTQ+ contingent put a familiar face to the issue. Those along the parade route recognized friends, neighbors, co-workers and others in the group.
In doing so, it underscored the importance of “visibility.’
“The response to the Drag Story Hour showed a lot of us that, maybe, some people in Lancaster didn’t know just how much of an LGBTQ presence there is here. And don’t know us,” she said. “In the 1970s and 1980s, there was a big push to ‘come out.’ And only by everyone being out — to their family, to their neighbors, at work — would we see equality and social change. And ever since then, a lot of us just assumed we were out.”
Visibility was paired with community.
The LGBTQ+ group did not separate themselves from the nation but declared themselves an essential part of it.
Stuart was careful to include nods to American independence and freedom: The U.S. flag, the kazoo performance of “This Land Is Your Land.” Prior to the parade, Stuart quoted the Declaration of Independence, making one small edit, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all people are created equal.”
The parade entry was not a protest, she said, nor was it a defiant act.
Rather, the presence of more than 50 LGBTQ+ marchers and allies tromping along Main Street, through the heart of town and past throngs of fellow residents, reaffirmed the ideal of the country as a melting pot.
“This,” she said, “is what America looks like.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.