Indiana Woman Sentenced For Sexual Assault On Teen Girl At Former Christian Group Home

An Indiana woman convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Lyndon will serve no jail time unless she violates the terms of her plea agreement.
Katie M. Sollars, 25, of Lafeyette, Ind., pleaded guilty in September to sexual assault on a child under the age of 16 and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in exchange for a 3-5 year sentence - all suspended - and seven years of probation and a $500 fine.
Caledonia Superior Court
Two other charges of repeated sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint of a victim under the age of 18 were dismissed as part of the plea agreement negotiated by Sollars’ defense attorney, Corby A. Gary of St. Johnsbury.
But the agreement also required that Sollars undergo a pre-sentencing investigation and a psycho-sexual evaluation before sentencing - which occurred this week in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.
Sollars was sentenced according to the agreement and must now register as a sex offender.
Before reaching the agreement with prosecutors, Sollars had been facing a possible sentence of up to 52 years in prison and $86,000 in fines.
Sollars was working as a counselor at “The Fold Family Ministries” at 949 McGoff Hill Road in Lyndon in March of 2019 when she engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl she was counseling and then fled the facility in a stolen car with the victim.
Sollars then sent a text message to “The Fold” staff members explaining her actions.
“I am leaving tonight to be faithful in my walk with Jesus,” wrote Sollars, according to the police report.
Police said Sollars later returned the girl to The Fold after being contacted by telephone.
The victim told police she had multiple sexual encounters with Sollars in their bedrooms at The Fold over a two-week period and investigators say handwritten notes from Sollars to the girl corroborated the victim’s statement.
The Fold, which is no longer in operation, was a longstanding, non-profit, faith-based, residential Christian program for at-risk teens and young adults ages 13-17.
