A Barton man has been convicted of assaulting a co-worker at an Industrial Park manufacturing facility last year.

Douglas Croteau, 49, pleaded guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to a charge of misdemeanor simple assault in exchange for a six-month deferred sentence. The conviction will be wiped from Croteau’s record if he complies with the terms of his deferred sentence agreement for six months.

