As with so many other businesses, the maple sugar industry hasn’t been spared by the coronavirus epidemic.
That was the upshot from a Friday afternoon zoom meeting hosted by Congressman Peter Welch, who called the impact of the virus on maple producers “a once-in-100-year challenge. It’s astonishing and has affected all of us, and there’s been the collateral impact of turning the lights out on the economy.”
It caused the annual Maple Festival in St. Johnsbury to be cancelled, as well as one in St. Albans, Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “Visitors couldn’t visit sugar houses,” he said, adding that “farmers markets|can reopen May 1, and we’ll know by mid-June if Vermont was number one in maple production.”
“The worst thing is that sugarers were a little lonely this year, with no open houses,” said Allison Hope of the Vermont Maple Sugar Association. “Still, most said they made more syrup than they expected, with lower-than-normal sugar content.”
Coronavirus “hasn’t had the impact on maple that it’s had on dairy,” Welch said.
Also among those taking part in the virtual meeting were Mark Isselhardt and Adam Cannella of the UVM Extension program.
