A man from Massachusetts inexperienced in ATV operation was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after rolling an ATV in Success, N.H., on Sunday.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation officials reported that Parth Patel, 28, of Watertown, Mass., suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a crash on Corridor 12. Berlin Ambulance took Patel to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses stated that Patel had just started riding the machine, which was rented from Northeast ATV Rentals in Gorham, minutes before he rolled it. While traveling down Corridor 12 in Success, second in a group of three machines, Patel lost control of the side-by-side on a corner, according to witnesses. As the machine rolled over Patel reportedly put his hand out the window, which caused it to get trapped when the machine rolled onto its side.
Passengers on the machine and members of the riding party aided Patel and dialed 911.
Officials consider operator inexperience to be the main contributing factor in the incident and do not consider drug or alcohol intoxication to be factors.
“NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their limits while out enjoying the trails,” officials stated.
