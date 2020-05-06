The number of COVID-19 infected inmates at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) surge site in St. Johnsbury has dropped again.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of inmates under quarantine at the state prison on Route 5 was 13.
That’s a drop of six inmates from last week.
“Three are in the recovery unit and all are still asymptomatic,” said Department of Corrections (DOC) Facilities Executive Al Cormier on Wednesday. “26 have been sent back to St. Albans.”
A COVID-19 outbreak at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans led to the transfer of over 30 inmates to the surge site in St. Johnsbury. 18 DOC employees at St. Albans were also infected.
Seven of the St. Albans inmates and one of the staff members were diagnosed as positive for the virus during a re-test of NWSCF last week.
DOC officials say the seven newly positive inmates were living in special unit at NWSCF which only houses inmates that the DOC’s contact tracing work indicated as having possible exposure to the original 38 inmates that tested positives at NWSCF. The one new positive staff member also worked in the same unit, according to the DOC.
“To go from 38 positive inmate tests to seven, and from 17 positive staff tests to 1 at this facility speaks to the extraordinary efforts of the officers, medical staff, planning teams and the people working tirelessly throughout the department to mitigate the spread of this virus,” said Interim DOC Commissioner Jim Baker this week. “The challenging circumstances that our inmates must adapt to while living in the face of the unknown, as we all are, is also notable.
Commissioner Baker also said the DOC is continuing to explore new information and strategies to contain the spread of the virus behind bars.
“Early results show Vermont has one of the lowest rates in the nation for the virus spreading within a corrections system,” said Baker. “It is too early to fully understand the data we are receiving on test results, but early indications are that the unprecedented infrastructure built to manage the pandemic is showing success. Vermont DOC has demonstrated that the development and refining of protocols based on the evolving science is bringing positive results.”
The DOC requires two negative tests before an inmate is cleared to leave quarantine and enter the so-called “step-down” recovery unit. The DOC has also been preparing space in its other prison facilities in Rutland, South Burlington, Springfield and Newport to provide additional quarantine space if needed.
