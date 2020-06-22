HOLLAND — Keith Gray, of Gray Farms, plans to take down one of the farm’s oldest barns and move 160 dairy cattle into a new one on the same property on Valley Road.
The plans require an amendment to the farm’s large farm operation permit with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. That would also allow the farm to add more animals in the future.
A public informational meeting about the proposal will be held in person and by video or teleconference Friday at 2 p.m. at the Holland school gym on School Road.
Trevor Gray, of Gray Farms, said the family applied for a permit amendment that would allow for future expansion.
The farm currently is permitted to have up to 1,360 mature cows, milkers and dry, plus up to 630 young stock and heifers at its three facilities, according to the agency.
However, with COVID-19 and the economic impact on dairy farms, there are no plans to expand right now.
Water quality improvements are the main reason to seek the permit amendment, Gray said.
They plan to remove an old bunker silo and use a new manure system in the new barn, he said.
The system will pump the manure directly into the manure pit, he said.
The new barn will also improve the comfort for the cows, he said.
“The barn we are depopulating doesn’t have very good air flow.”
The new barn is located at the main farm complex, and will be slightly bigger than the old barn.
Having a larger barn for the same number of cows means that the cattle will have more room in general and especially in the feed bunk space, he said.
Gray Farms has “all its ducks in a row,” and is working on a positive image, Gray said.
Brittany Cole, agriculture water quality specialist with the ag agency, said the informational meeting is part of the process for amending a large farm permit.
“Gray Farms is in good standing with the agency and following the protocol for large farms who are looking to construct new facilities or increase their herd size.”
Maria B. Steyaart, supervisor of medium and large farm operations with the ag agency, said this informational meeting is standard. What is new, she said, is the ability to have some people attend remotely.
The informational meeting was posted in a legal notice in local newspapers.
Anyone interested in attending in person should contact Cole at (802) 522-7413 or at britanny.cole@vermont.gov
If too many sign up, there will be a link to join the meeting by video or to call in.
