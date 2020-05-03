Information Sought In Theft Of Hot Oil Enclosure Box

Vermont State Police are seeking assistance with solving a case of grand larceny.
The theft was discovered the morning of April 30 at Northeast Sand and Gravel on Route 58 in Irasburg. A hot oil enclosure box used in asphalt production, similar to the one pictured, was found to have been stolen between Feb. 27 and April 22.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the VSP’s Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.