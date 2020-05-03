Information Sought In Theft Of Hot Oil Enclosure Box

A hot oil enclosure box, similar to the one stolen in Derby. (Courtesy photo)

Vermont State Police are seeking assistance with solving a case of grand larceny.

The theft was discovered the morning of April 30 at Northeast Sand and Gravel on Route 58 in Irasburg. A hot oil enclosure box used in asphalt production, similar to the one pictured, was found to have been stolen between Feb. 27 and April 22.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the VSP’s Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.

