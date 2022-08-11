LITTLETON — Police are seeking any information from the public regarding one of the larger incidents of vandalism in some time at Remich Park, one that could rise to a felony level offense if the damage is calculated at more than $1,000.
“We don’t have a value to it yet, but I’m going to assume it’s costly,” Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Thursday.
Someone is reported to have ripped shingles off the roof of the Remich Park recreation building and threw them to the ground.
The damage was discovered early Wednesday morning.
“Any information would be greatly appreciated,” said Smith. “It’s not uncommon, unfortunately, that people vandalize our municipal properties, which is very frustrating.”
In a Littleton forum social media post, Smith said one commenter asked what is happening to the community when something like this occurs.
“The reality is that, because of social media and modern technology, we’re just able to get these incidents more readily known to the public,” he said. We have more sources of media and social media to be able to get the word out. But this has been going on as long as I’ve been a police officer. Unfortunately, we have individuals who choose to damage our property.”
The particular vandalism at Remich Park is believed to have occurred during the hours of darkness.
“We do have some leads, but not persons of interest,” said Smith.
He hopes the incident will help give a greater push to the message “if see something, say something.”
“The parks are closed in the evening, and if somebody sees activity there, we really would like somebody to report it immediately to the police department, not a few days after, so that we can respond directly to the incident as it’s occurring and question individuals that are in that area,” said Smith. “Unfortunately, a lot of times people wait until they see a police officer, and say ‘a couple of days ago I saw this,’ or ‘two weeks ago I saw that.’ But timely information is extremely important when we’re trying to track down the individuals that might be responsible for damage to our property. It’s the community’s property.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Littleton Police Department at 444-7711, ext. 2.
The roof vandalism is the first big incident at Remich Park in a while, he said.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a regular occurrence, but we’re not unfamiliar with it,” said Smith.
Smaller incidents of vandalism at the town’s parks have included spray painting.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.