LITTLETON — Police are seeking any information from the public regarding one of the larger incidents of vandalism in some time at Remich Park, one that could rise to a felony level offense if the damage is calculated at more than $1,000.

“We don’t have a value to it yet, but I’m going to assume it’s costly,” Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said Thursday.

