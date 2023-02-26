Injunction Seeks To Stop Elimination Of Conservation Commission, Planning Board
Jon Swan, of Dalton, pictured here during a public hearing in July 2019 in Dalton on a proposal for temporary emergency zoning, is counter-suing and seeking attorney’s fees from Casella Waste Systems in the defamation lawsuit that Casella filed against him in April 2020. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

An injunction has been filed at Coos Superior Court in an effort stop the proposed elimination of the Dalton Conservation Commission and Dalton Planning Board, both of which will be presented to voters through two petitioned warrant articles at the March 14 town meeting.

The 8-page complaint argues that residents would be taking the votes “based on incomplete information,” which violates the New Hampshire statute on town meetings, and that the articles are unlawful and unenforceable.

