LITTLETON — For author and speaker Stefanie Schaffer and the North Country Chevy Dealers, a group of 14 dealerships in three states that includes Littleton Chevrolet, it’s been a four-year partnership and one that seems poised to last.

In 2018, Schaffer, then 22, suffered catastrophic injuries following a tour boat explosion in the Caribbean while on a family vacation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments