LITTLETON — For author and speaker Stefanie Schaffer and the North Country Chevy Dealers, a group of 14 dealerships in three states that includes Littleton Chevrolet, it’s been a four-year partnership and one that seems poised to last.
In 2018, Schaffer, then 22, suffered catastrophic injuries following a tour boat explosion in the Caribbean while on a family vacation.
The accident left her with a spinal injury, necessitated the amputation of both legs and put her on the road to a long recovery that remains ongoing.
In 2019, Schaffer was in physical therapy in her hometown of Rutland, Vt., when Mark Alderman, owner of the dealership in Rutland, appeared at the clinic with his team and presented her with a Chevy Equinox fully adapted with hand controls.
The car has allowed her to regain a large part of the independence she had lost, and Shaffer wanted to visit each dealership to meet and thank the staff members who helped make it happen.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, unforeseen delays, and some setbacks with her recovery stalled the dealership visits.
“What I’ve learned over the years, probably more than anything else, is how to roll with the punches and adapt to changes in life and make the most of it,” Schaffer said during her visit to Littleton Chevrolet on Friday. “It will all work out in the end if you put in the effort … The time has only given me the chance to experience more, see more, explore more, and learn more so I can share it all with you now.”
This week, Shaffer set out on her two-week “Finding New Roads” tour and so far has visited eight dealerships, ending her first week with Littleton Chevrolet on Friday morning and Wells River Chevrolet on Friday afternoon.
In Littleton, Schaffer shared her story, recounted the accident that changed her life, spoke of her partnership with the Chevy Dealers, signed copies of her book, and took questions, all with the hope to inspire others to overcome their own challenges.
Her Story
“It’s pretty amazing what she’s done and how far she’s come,” said Duane Coute, general manager at Littleton Chevrolet.
The partnership helps along Schaffer’s journey and gives those at the Chevy Dealers inspiration each time they see or speak with her, he said.
Schaffer called the dealership visits the second chapter of a partnership she is fortunate to have.
While “Finding New Roads” has had different meanings through the years, it is a reminder and a “push for all of us to live our lives in the most meaningful ways that we can,” she said.
She recalled that morning in 2019 when the North Country Chevy Dealers showed up to her therapy appointment, during a year when nothing felt normal.
“They were strangers to me then but were about to become the group of people that has been a constant source of encouragement and support,” said Schaffer.
Her story began in the summer of 2018.
“I was 22 years old, and everything in my life felt perfect at that time like I had finally figured out who I was and who I really wanted to be,” said Schaffer. “I was living in my home state of Vermont, I had the balance of family and friends, responsibilities, and fun. I was active and healthy and the world felt like it was before me.”
She said that life was made even better by a family vacation to the island of Exuma in the Bahamas, a time to relax, make memories, and spend quality time together.
On the fourth day, after three days of basking in the sun, walking miles of beaches, and kayaking in the ocean, Schaffer and her family set out for a boat tour around the island to visit famous attractions, including Pig Island, the most famous of them all.
“That morning, I walked down the sand and across the boat before carefully choosing my seat, not yet knowing that those would be the very last steps I would ever take on my own legs,” said Schaffer.
What was meant to be a half day lasted only three minutes when the boat she was traveling in exploded directly beneath her seat.
“That single moment of my life caused an impact so great that the person I was and the life that I had both instantly disappeared,” said Schaffer. “All I could do then was fight to survive, despite having no resources, no ambulance, no EMTs and no doctors. But with the help of my family, friends, and even strangers, it is a fight that was somehow won.”
One month later, she awoke from a coma in a hospital in Florida to be told she lost both her legs, her spine had been shattered, she was paralyzed, had failing organs and a bruised brain, and had the fight of her life ahead of her, but only if she gave it her all.
“And that’s exactly what I was doing in that physical therapy clinic on that morning when the North Country Chevy Dealers showed up to change my life once more,” said Schaffer. “I was standing on my new prosthetic legs, sweating from the hour I just spent giving my session my all, when the Chevy Dealers called my name.”
They opened the doors behind them to reveal the brand-new car.
“It was the gift of a lifetime and right then it showed me that life can be hard and bad things can happen, but if you keep your eyes open you will always see the people that are truly good in this world,” said Schaffer.
While learning to live in a body that was no longer familiar, in a life that didn’t feel like her own, and undergoing back-to-back surgeries, Schaffer said she learned to drive again, now with her hands.
“I was once again able to feel greater independence and the simple joy of driving your own car with the windows down and music playing,” she said. “It was these new moments in my own car, even driving to my physical therapy clinic, that I got to be me again and I got to feel normal again.”
Schaffer said she was able to let go of the fears and worries in a place where they couldn’t find her and once again was able to travel with her family on trips through New England as well as work as an ambassador for the American Red Cross promoting Rutland’s “Gift of Life” blood drive.
Through the years, Schaffer would share her story on radio and television interviews and podcasts and would write her memoir, published in 2022 and titled “Without Any Warning — Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation.”
“I was motivated by the knowledge that the North Country Chevy Dealers had seen something in me and that they believed in me to make this story my own,” she said. “They believed that my story was one worth sharing with the world. By giving me this platform and this partnership, the North Country Chevy Dealers gave me the confidence to speak up, to act and to create a new life, and so I did just that.”
In the winter, she rented a sit-ski that she put in the back of her Equinox and “threw myself into what was quite literally a crash course in this sport.”
Many times she fell, but she got back up, and with perseverance and visits to new trails, Schaffer would eventually be put in touch with coaches and athletes from the U.S. Paralympics Team.
In the summer, Schaffer rode her new hand cycle along wooded trails and learned to walk Oliver, her Golden Retriever, from her wheelchair or scooter.
She also takes time to communicate with her supporters on her social media pages.
“Over the years, I have had over 40 surgeries, and I know that I could not have gotten through it all without this support system,” said Schaffer.
Nearly three years into the partnership, she had what would be her last surgery, the most difficult and riskiest of all.
To aid in the recovery, Schaffer sought out a clinic called The Perfect Step, an intensive rehabilitation facility in Pomona, Calif., specializing in spinal cord injuries and paralysis.
“I applied for the program, and when I was given a spot at their clinic, the North Country Chevy Dealers gave me yet another gift of a lifetime by sponsoring my trip out to California so this experience would be possible,” said Schaffer. “Without them, I never would have gotten to that clinic and so, without them, my life would not be the same.”
The definition of “finding new roads” began to change once more.
Through the partnership, Schaffer said she has been able to live fully independently for the first time since her injuries and has been brought modeling opportunities that put her on the covers of magazines, commercials, and advertisements, and has had her book become an international bestseller.
She said that despite the bold choices and surprising moments of joy, one thing has been a constant.
“It’s still the moments spent alone in my car that bring back that same original feeling of pure and simple joy,” said Schaffer. “It’s still the smaller moments that mean the most, because when I’m running errands in my Chevy Equinox and I get out in my wheelchair and do all the mundane smaller things that I once thought I wouldn’t be able to do on my own again I feel the most proud.”
June 30 will mark five years since the boat accident.
“Being here today visiting the North Country Chevy dealership feels exactly where I’m supposed to be,” said Schaffer. “That’s something that I know the version of me five years ago would be the most proud of, because sometimes finding new roads seems as simple as coming home and thanking the people that have been there every step of the way.”
She said, “It’s been so rewarding to get to see each dealership in each town and not just be on social media pages, but to actually talk to the people that have been supporting me for so long now.”
Staff Inspired
Schaffer arrived in Littleton on Thursday evening with her friend, Erika Franco, whom she met at The Perfect Steps in Pomona and who is also undergoing therapy for a spinal injury.
“We’ve been friends ever since,” said Franco, who is visiting the dealerships with Schaffer on her first trip to the East Coast.
Schaffer is four months into a 9-month intensive rehabilitation program in California.
In the future, she would like to turn her book, which she said was very healing to write, into an audiobook to better represent the disability community.
“I have always loved to write, but never imagined having a story like this to write about,” said Schaffer.
She said she might write a second book, but the primary focus is completing her recovery.
Before the accident, Schaffer had been one semester away from graduating college and had just transferred to Castleton University for her final semester, studying community health promotion with the intent to work in the nonprofit sector, when the accident occurred.
Castleton has since helped her finish her last semester, and she has now earned her degree.
“When I promote a blood drive or do things like this, it’s community health promotion,” said Schaffer.
Among those thanking Schaffer for sharing her story was Nick Ebinger, a sales professional at Littleton Chevrolet who said she has inspired him and many others.
“I think it’s incredible, your resilience and everything,” said Ebinger.
Coute asked Schaffer what advice she would give to someone starting out in a similar situation who might feel like they have no hope.
“Don’t look too far ahead because with any change in life, an injury, new diagnosis or challenge, you are going to see a million problems that need to be solved and it can feel way too overwhelming,” said Schaffer.
But taking it one task at a time, one hour at a time, puts feelings of hopelessness at bay.
“They start building up into bigger solutions,” said Schaffer.
Before Schaffer spoke, Coute said Littleton Chevy “has been fortunate to be able to have the partnership and go along with her on her journey and give her hope because she gives us hope.”
