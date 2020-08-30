A hiker who had lost the trail in the low visibility near the summit of Mt. Clay and subsequently suffered an ankle injury called 911 for help Saturday around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say that Jennifer Dupre, 34, of Warwick, R.I., had hiked up the Jewell Trail with her 13-year-old daughter and lost the trail due to thick cloud cover. While working to re-locate the trial, Dupre slipped on wet rocks and suffered a lower leg injury. Dupre had a map and adequate hiking gear, but due to the fact that she was unsure of her location and had suffered an injury, called 911 for assistance.

