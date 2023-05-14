SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — Inexperience and insufficient preparation were cited as primary contributing factors in a hiker rescue Saturday on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail
N.H. Fish & Game conservation officers were notified via a 911 call at 4:20 from the hiker’s companion, of a hiker with a lower leg injury. The call was from a location above Gem Pool, about 1.6 miles from the Cog Railway Base Station parking lot. The hiker stated that she was unable to hike down under her own power, so a rescue response was initiated.
Conservation officers and volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR), and members from Twin Mountain Fire Department hiked in with a rescue litter.
The hiker, identified as Aishwarya Shrotri, 28, of Cambridge, MA, had been hiking up the trail with a friend with the intention of reaching Lakes of the Clouds Hut, then hiking back down the same trail.
At about 4 p.m. while still ascending, conservation officers said, she slipped on the trail, resulting in her injury. While attempting to descend, she slipped again on an icy stretch of trail, resulting in injury to her other leg.
Shrotri was place in a litter and carried down the trail, arriving at the Base Station parking lot at 9:30 p.m. She was assessed by Twin Mountain ambulance personnel, but declined ambulance transport and opted to seek medical treatment elsewhere.
This was Shrotri’s first hike in the White Mountains. She did not have proper footwear for hiking these trails and was not prepared for the snow and icy conditions that still exist on the upper elevations, rescue personnel emphasized. This lack of preparedness was the primary contributing factor in this rescue response.
