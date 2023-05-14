SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — Inexperience and insufficient preparation were cited as primary contributing factors in a hiker rescue Saturday on the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail

N.H. Fish & Game conservation officers were notified via a 911 call at 4:20 from the hiker’s companion, of a hiker with a lower leg injury. The call was from a location above Gem Pool, about 1.6 miles from the Cog Railway Base Station parking lot. The hiker stated that she was unable to hike down under her own power, so a rescue response was initiated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments