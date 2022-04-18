CHANDLERS PURCHASE – Fish & Game Conservation officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Crawford Path between Mt. Pierce and Mt. Eisenhower at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The hiker, identified as Michael LaChance, 49, of Goffstown, N.H., had been attempting to summit Mt. Eisenhower when he slipped on wet rocks and injured his lower leg. Unable to bear weight on the injured leg, LaChance called 911.
Over 28 volunteers from Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (PEMI SAR), Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LSAR), and Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) along with eight Conservation officers responded to the call. Rescuers had to hike in nearly 4 miles to reach LaChance. His injury was assessed and treated on scene with a splint. He was then placed in a litter and carried out to the AMC Highland Center arriving just before midnight. From there he was taken by personal vehicle to Spear Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
LaChance is an experienced hiker who was carrying enough gear and supplies in his pack to be able to spend the night on the ridge if necessary.
The trail conditions in the White Mountains still contain vast amounts of snow and ice and traction control devices such as crampons or microspikes are a necessity for anyone planning on venturing out.
