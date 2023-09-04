Injured Hiker Carried Off Bunnell Notch Trail

On Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Fish & Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker via a 911 call. The hiker had been descending Bunnell Notch Trail when he tripped and suffered a leg injury.
A rescue response was initiated with Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responding.
The hiker, identified as Scott Briggs, 37, of Windham, Maine, had been hiking with a group of 10 people when the injury occurred. While awaiting rescuers, a member of his party splinted the injured leg.
Briggs and his hiking partners had departed earlier in the day from the Unknown Pond Trailhead off York Pond Road in Berlin. They had completed approximately 7.8 miles of a 10.6 mile loop that consists of Unknown Pond Trail, Kilkenny Ridge Trail, and Bunnell Notch Trail, when the incident occurred.
The shortest distance into Briggs’s location was to take the old Mt. Cabot Trail from East Lancaster up to the Kilkenny Ridge Trail to the Bunnell Notch Trail which is approximately 2.8 miles. CO’s were able to utilize ATV’s to access within 1.5 miles of Briggs. Other responding rescuers hiked in the entire distance to access Briggs.
After rescuers arrived on scene they packaged Briggs into a litter and started the carryout at 6:30 p.m. He was carried down the trail arriving at the ATVs at 7:40 p.m. Briggs was placed on the back of an ATV and driven down to Community Camp Road where he was transferred to the Lancaster Ambulance at approximately 8:30 p.m. From there he was transported to Weeks Medical Center for treatment of his injury.
