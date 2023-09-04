Injured Hiker Carried Off Bunnell Notch Trail
Buy Now

On Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Fish & Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker via a 911 call. The hiker had been descending Bunnell Notch Trail when he tripped and suffered a leg injury.

A rescue response was initiated with Conservation Officers and volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments