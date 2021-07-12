BETHLEHEM, N.H. — On Saturday afternoon, a 71-year-old hiker suffered an accidental leg injury on Middle Sugarloaf Mountain in the White Mountain National Forest. She was carried 1.3 miles to the trailhead by N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team.
This, in itself, is a pretty normal occurrence. Accidents happen.
“This one was as routine as they come,” Lieutenant James Kneeland, the first conservation officer to reach the scene, told the Caledonian-Record on Monday. “I kept telling her that it was not a big deal.”
However, as the press release notes, the woman, identified as Lilian Rehder of Lexington, Massachusetts, had purchased a Hike Safe card, which she told Kneeland as soon as he arrived.
The Hike Safe Card, sold by Fish and Game, protects those who carry it from needing to repay rescue costs.
While many rescues don’t end up in the news, Kneeland believes Rehder’s incident made headlines because her possession of the card was noted in Fish and Game’s press release.
Kneeland said Monday that he would not have even asked the woman if she had a Hike Safe card if she had not volunteered the information, since her injury was purely by accident.
The press release notes that Rehder was properly equipped for the short day hike and “had completed the same hike on other occasions without incident.”
“We would have helped her out one way or another,” Kneeland said. “Even if she had a card, or not, she wasn’t going to get a bill for the rescue.”
When Rehder was descending from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf, the press release says she slipped on the wet trail, causing her to overextend her leg. Passing hikers stopped to help Rehder but soon realized that a carry-out would be required.
The Fish and Game Department was notified of the injured hiker on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. and the first rescuers reached her by 3:45 p.m. Rehder was placed into a litter and carried to the trailhead, where she arrived at 5:25 p.m. and was taken by a family member for further evaluation and treatment.
According to the interview Kneeland gave to WMUR TV, 14-15 volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team assisted with the effort as well as three conservation officers.
According to Kneeland, Fish and Game averages around 180 to 200 rescue missions a year. They typically bill for around 10 to 15.
Billing generally includes payment for the conservation officers’ time and mileage. While bigger rescue operations can involve helicopters and associated costs, Kneeland said charges mostly are made for smaller operations.
“Typically, [rescues] we’re billing for are people who have forgotten equipment such as a headlamp or something where, if they had brought a lamp, we wouldn’t have had to go,” he said. “If I, as the one who runs the mission, feels like this is something we would want to bill for, I type up a letter which is then reviewed by the attorney general’s office. They make the ultimate decision on billing based on the facts and the circumstances they read in the report.”
Kneeland notes that the card does not necessarily serve as a “get out of jail free” card.
“If we see some kind of intentional or reckless conduct, then we would still pursue a bill,” he said. “But [Hike Safe] is a voluntary thing that would alleviate you from any other costs associated, if there were any.”
The Hike Safe card costs $25 per person or $35 per family, is valid for one year, and helps to offset the Search and Rescue fund, which typically expends about $350,000 a year. Safe hiking tips, a list of essential gear, and the card can be found at hikesafe.com
Kneeland said Monday that Fish and Game was expecting more rescues this year and last year with more people outdoors due to the pandemic. However, so far, rescue numbers have been in line with past years.
