Injured Hiker on Avalon Trail in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM – Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 29, New Hampsire Fish and Game was alerted to an injured hiker on the Avalon Trail in Bethlehem.

A report had come into the AMC Highland Center that a female hiker had injured her leg while descending the A-Z Trail and was having a difficult time continuing, according to a press release.

