Injured Hiker Rescued From Mt. Eisenhower
Trail signage for Mt. Eisenhower

On Wednesday, rescue personnel from around the North Country teamed up to help a hiker who had sustained a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Eisenhower.

About 2:20 p.m., Margaret Dabrush, 53, of Framingham, Mass. was hiking on the Crawford Path not far from the summit of Mt. Eisenhower. While ascending the trail, Dabrush slipped and slammed a leg onto some rocks. As a result of this, Dabrush sustained a leg injury that made her unable to walk, rescue personnel stated.

