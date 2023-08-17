Injured Hiker Rescued From Mt. Eisenhower

On Wednesday, rescue personnel from around the North Country teamed up to help a hiker who had sustained a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Eisenhower.
About 2:20 p.m., Margaret Dabrush, 53, of Framingham, Mass. was hiking on the Crawford Path not far from the summit of Mt. Eisenhower. While ascending the trail, Dabrush slipped and slammed a leg onto some rocks. As a result of this, Dabrush sustained a leg injury that made her unable to walk, rescue personnel stated.
Dabrush’s daughter attempted to call for help, but was initially unsuccessful due to poor cell coverage. The two were encountered by several other hikers. One person, an off-duty paramedic, rendered Dabrush first aid and also successfully make a call for help.
After getting additional information on the injury and the location, Fish & Game conservation officers contacted the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team, and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue requesting their assistance.
Volunteer personnel heeded the call, and with the help of additional conservation officers, amassed a rescue party of 35 people. The first wave of rescuers started hiking to the scene via Edmonds Path at 4:30 p.m. and were on scene about 6:30. Dabrush was carried 2.9 miles down the Edmonds Path, reaching the trailhead at 10 p.m. Her husband then drove her to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of her injury.
Rescue personnel stated Dabrush was an experienced hiker who carried lots of good gear and had taken the time to plan a multi-day trip. Prior to her hike she had checked the weather, established contingency plans and left an itinerary with her husband. Dabrush had also purchased a Hikesafe Card prior to her trip, which is voluntary hiker insurance that helps cover the cost of search and rescue operations within the state.
