Rescue personnel from N.H. Fish & Game and Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue (AVSAR) responded to a call of an injured hiker on Watson Path in Low & Burbanks Grant on Tuesday. The initial 911 call came in at approximately 10:45 a.m. and reported that a 26-year-old female hiker had suffered a lower leg injury while descending from the summit of Mt. Madison and could not bear any weight on that leg.
Rescuers made contact with the victim, identified as Giana Denisi of Boston, Mass. and her three hiking companions at approximately 1:48 p.m. on the Watson Path. Denisi’s three hiking companions had worked since the initial 911 call, carrying her down the trail for over ½ a mile until they were met by the rescue crew. At 2:20 p.m., Denisi was secured in the litter and carried out approximately 2.5 miles to the Appalachia parking lot arriving just before 5:00 p.m.
