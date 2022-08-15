Injured Hiker Rescued Off Carter Moriah Trail in Gorham

GORHAM, N.H. — A New Hampshire hiker had to be helped down the Carter-Moriah Trail on Sunday evening with a leg injury.
The hiker, identified as Logan Nipp, 37, of Andover, N.H. was hiking with a friend. They summited Mt. Moriah Nipp and began descending the trail when he slipped, landed on his lower leg and heard an audible snap. Immediately, he felt pain in his lower leg.
After resting, Nipp and his companion began slowly hiking down to the trailhead. However, as he continued to hike down, the pain in his leg increased and a 911 call was placed to advise officials of the situation. Nipp continued to hike down the trail; however, around 7:20 p.m., the pain was too great for him to continue, so he advised officials that he would need assistance reaching the trailhead.
A conservation officer responded to the 5:30 p.m. call to the Carter-Moriah Trail and got to Nipp’s location with an ATV. Nipp was loaded onto the back of the machine, and they arrived at the trailhead around 8:25 p.m. The injured hiker was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
