Injured Hiker Rescued Off Carter Moriah Trail in Gorham
A trail sign for the Carter Moriah Trail near Gorham, N.H.

GORHAM, N.H. — A New Hampshire hiker had to be helped down the Carter-Moriah Trail on Sunday evening with a leg injury.

The hiker, identified as Logan Nipp, 37, of Andover, N.H. was hiking with a friend. They summited Mt. Moriah Nipp and began descending the trail when he slipped, landed on his lower leg and heard an audible snap. Immediately, he felt pain in his lower leg.

