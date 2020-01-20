CARROLL – Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Cherry Mountain Trail approximately 1.2 miles up from the trailhead off Route 115 in Twin Mountain Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. The call came in via 911 reporting that a 50-year-old female had fallen, suffering a lower leg injury and was unable to walk out under her own power.
A rescue effort was initiated with Conservation Officers and Twin Mountain Fire & EMS personnel responding. Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue had also been dispatched. While awaiting for additional rescue responders, Twin Mountain tried utilizing their tracked rescue all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to maneuver up the trail in an attempt to access the hiker. They were successful in this endeavor, driving nearly a mile up the trail to within a short distance of the injured hiker. EMS personnel were able to load the victim onto the ATV and safely transport her back to the trailhead and the awaiting ambulance at approximately 5 p.m.
