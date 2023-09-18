Injured Hiker Rides Cog To Safety

CARROLL, N.H. — At 3:36 p.m. on September 17, a call was received for an injured hiker that on the Avalon Trail. The victim was identified as Cynthia Plude, 64, of Shrewsbury, Mass.
After the call, a rescue effort was coordinated with Appalachian Mountain Club, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, other hikers, and a Conservation Officer.
It was reported that Plude was on her way down from a hike of multiple peaks when she slipped and injured her ankle. Plude is an avid hiker and was prepared with all necessary gear, officials said. She possessed a HikeSafe Card and was extremely thankful for the volunteers and rescue personnel.
AMC personnel were first on the scene and gave first aid while the rest of the rescue crew responded with a litter. Plude was loaded into the litter and carried down to the trailhead. Plude was loaded into Twin Mountain Ambulance and transported to Littleton Regional Hospital.
At times, rescues are necessary due to poor planning or poor decisions; this rescue was simply an accident, rescuers later said, when she slipped on the wet rock slab.
Jewell Trail Rescue
Previous to the above call, another rescue call came in reporting a knee injury on the Jewell Trail at approximately 3:15 p.m. Once the GPS location of this call was plotted, it was discovered that the injured hiker was within .25 miles of the Cog Railway.
The Conservation Officer who the call advised the injured hiker that the best course of action would be for them to make their way to the Cog Railway. The hiker said that they would try. A call was made to the Cog Railway and a request was made to have the Cog pick up the hiker on their way down, during their last trip. The engineer agreed and picked up the injured hiker. As always, grateful rescuers acknowledged, the Cog Railway has been willing to assist in the never-ending search and rescue efforts on Mount Washington.
