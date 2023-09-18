Injured Hiker Rides Cog To Safety

PHOTO COURTESY OF NH GRAND The Cog Railway, pictured here, is one of many White Mountains area attractions seeing growth in what state and regional tourism officials say is a strong season.

CARROLL, N.H. — At 3:36 p.m. on September 17, a call was received for an injured hiker that on the Avalon Trail. The victim was identified as Cynthia Plude, 64, of Shrewsbury, Mass.

After the call, a rescue effort was coordinated with Appalachian Mountain Club, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, other hikers, and a Conservation Officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments