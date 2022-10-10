Injured Trail Runner Carried Off Mt. Isolation

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — A New Hampshire man training to run an ultramarathon on Sunday was injured on the Mt. Isolation Trail, requiring assistance N.H. Fish & Game conservation officers.
Rescuers learned of the injured trail runner, David Hedges, 24, of Intervale, about 3:30 p.m. Hedges was attempting a multi-mile, multi-hour trail run as a training regimen for an upcoming ultramarathon. He started from his residence in Intervale at 8:30 a.m. with an intended route totaling 40 miles. About 1:30 p.m. he was running south on the Mt. Isolation Trail when he veered out of the path of hikers with a dog and ended up striking a boulder with his left hip.
Fish and Game officials said Hedges tried for about two hours to reach the trailhead on his own despite the injury before finally calling for help. His first call placed him 4.2 miles from the Rocky Branch Trailhead parking lot. A rescue response was initiated with four conservation officers and seven volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue.
Hedges managed to hobble down the trail another half-mile where he was met by responding rescue personnel. He was placed in the litter and carried down 3.5 miles arriving at the trailhead just after 10:30 p.m.
Hedges declined an ambulance and was taken via private vehicle to a local hospital for medical treatment.
