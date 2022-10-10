Injured Trail Runner Carried Off Mt. Isolation

A New Hampshire man was carried from the Mt. Isolation Trail after suffering injury during a training run on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. — A New Hampshire man training to run an ultramarathon on Sunday was injured on the Mt. Isolation Trail, requiring assistance N.H. Fish & Game conservation officers.

Rescuers learned of the injured trail runner, David Hedges, 24, of Intervale, about 3:30 p.m. Hedges was attempting a multi-mile, multi-hour trail run as a training regimen for an upcoming ultramarathon. He started from his residence in Intervale at 8:30 a.m. with an intended route totaling 40 miles. About 1:30 p.m. he was running south on the Mt. Isolation Trail when he veered out of the path of hikers with a dog and ended up striking a boulder with his left hip.

