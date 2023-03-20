Injuries Reported In North Country Snowmobile Crashes

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were busy on March 17 with snowmobile crashes in Jefferson and Millsfield.
Officers were notified at 12:50 p.m. of a crash with multiple injured parties on the Agnew Trail in Jefferson. Conservation officers along with Twin Mountain Police, Fire and EMS personnel and Lancaster Ambulance responded to the scene to assist the patiens, identified as Beverly Dunn, 51 of Randolph, Mass. and a minor passenger.
Investigation indicated that Dunn was operating her snowmobile in a guided tour, trying to navigate a hill and corner when she lost control of her machine, struck the throttle, and crashed into a snowbank next to the trail.
Dunn was treated at the scene and ambulance for serious but not life-threatening injuries by emergency personnel. The minor passenger and Dunn were evaluated for injuries and transported to Littleton Regional Hospital.
This was Dunn’s first time on a snowmobile, and inexperience is believed to be the primary factor in this crash.
Millsfield Crash: While at the scene of this crash, a conservation officer was notified of another snowmobile crash in Millsfield. This officer responded to the scene along with Errol Ambulance, Fire and EMS and the 45th Parallel Ambulance to assist the patient, Lisa Casaccio, 60, of Alton Bay, N.H.
Investigators say that Casaccio turned too wide and got her left ski caught in the soft snow next to the trail, which caused her to lose control of her machine. She was thrown from the machine and sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Casaccio was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of her injuries. She is an experienced snowmobile operator, and NH Fish & Game believes inattention was the primary factor leading to this crash.
NH Fish and Game remind operators to operate within their limits and be mindful of trail conditions.
