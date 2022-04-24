Inkwell Coffee And Tea House To Open Second Location

LITTLETON — The Inkwell Coffee and Tea House, launched a half-decade ago on Mill Street by husband-and-wife team Jim and Angel Anan has had a unique ride.
And it’s not over yet.
New to the coffee business, they established their shop in June 2017 at 42 Mill St.
It soon became a place not only for coffee, but for area residents to gather and chat with friends or do some computer work.
Four years later, though, their lease was not renewed, leaving the Anans to seriously consider closing the Inkwell.
Hopes were raised when space at the other end of the river district, to the west, beside the Tannery Marketplace along Saranac Street, looked like it would be available.
Those hopes were dashed.
But they soon found space at 21 Mill St. and have continued on.
Now, they are planning to open up a second location on the bottom floor of the Rail Trail Apartments, owned by Al Croteau, who a week ago entered into a five-year lease with the Anans with the option to renew.
“Who would have thought we’d have two in the same town?” Angel Anan said Friday. “I think we can do both.”
Next to the recreational rail trail that is expected to grow in popularity, a stone’s throw from what is planned to be more than 120 upscale apartments, and in an area of Littleton that some are looking to revitalize, the Anans said they are excited about the possibilities.
“Realistically, we’re looking at opening at the end of July or early August,” said Jim Anan.
The Inkwell is the first commercial tenant at the Rail Trail Village Apartments, at 24 Beacon St., where Croteau has set aside some 40,000-square feet for commercial use and small businesses like the Inkwell.
The Anans will be leasing a corner space nearly 2,400 square feet, more than three times the 700 square feet they lease on Mill Street.
At the Rail Trail Village, indoor capacity will be around 55 and outdoor capacity at another 25. There are 15 designated parking spots, with a general parking area nearby.
The Anans are now in the process of searching the Internet for used coffee-making equipment and getting the new space renovated with the coordination of Stan Parker, of SBP Builders.
“This affords us the opportunity to go back to our original business model of being a gathering place, a place for business meetings or people to do Internet work, or people to come together and just linger,” said Angel Anan.
While smaller, the Mill Street location, owned by Doug Frizell and sublet by Matt and Caroline Simon, who run a gift shop next door, still sees a lot of demand and the Anans will keep that going.
“We will stay in the river district because it will only become more popular and we don’t want to miss out on being here,” said Jim Anan.
As for hours, the Inkwell at the Rail Trail Village could open earlier, and Jim Anan said they’ll begin by experimenting with hours as the complex fills up and customer needs are determined.
The larger space also offers opportunities for events and to rent out space for parties, said Angel Anan.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility,” she said.
They said they’re happy to work with Croteau and called it a mutual beneficially partnership.
“We’re going into it eyes wide open this time,” said Jim Anan. “I have a small business background from growing up, but when we did [the first Inkwell] we had no clue.”
“We’re more confident and equipped, “said Angel Anan.
From the beginning, they’ve bought their coffee locally, from the Plymouth-based Cafe Monte Alto, which the Anans said partners with family farms in Peru and has a commitment to sustainable coffee growing and giving back to Peruvian communities.
“We did a typical taste test with high-end brands and hoped we could stay with a local brand,” said Jim Anan. “With every one, I did a blind taste test and kept coming back to this one. They are a wonderful company and helped us get established and took us under their wings.”
Angel Anan said the Inkwell’s credo is community first, then coffee.
“It’s been community from the beginning and continues to be community,” she said. “That’s why we’ve been so successful. We’re here for them, but we can’t do it without them. When we almost closed, there was outpouring and support from people who said this can’t go down. We just felt so loved and supported. This truly is the Inkwell family. We carry these people in our hearts. It’s coffee from the heart.”
