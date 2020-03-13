Inmate Accused Of Attacking Prison Guard Released To St. J Warming Shelter

Micael S. Bizuneh, right, in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

A homeless prison inmate accused of attacking a Vermont corrections officer last year was released Wednesday by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he be subject to a 7 pm. to 7 a.m. curfew at the St. Johnsbury warming shelter on Hospital Hill.

Micael S. Bizuneh, 30, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony aggravated assault on a corrections officer - serious bodily injury. Bizuneh was released subject to multiple conditions including the warming shelter curfew and an order that he not contact, abuse or harrass Vermont Corrections Officer Shannon Moran.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments