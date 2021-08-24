Inmate Charged With Harassing Corrections Officers With Urine, Feces

A Coos County House of Corrections inmate facing domestic violence and witness tampering charges has been indicted for assaulting and harassing corrections officers in West Stewartstown with his own urine and feces.
Justin M. Elsea, 26, of Berlin, faces a Class B felony count of simple assault by a prisoner for spitting directly into the face of the officer on June 29 as well as two Class B felony counts of aggravated harassment.
Prosecutors said Elsea committed harassment when he caused corrections officers to come in contact with his own urine when he expelled it through his jail cell’s chase door, thus contaminating them and their work environment while being held as an official inmate.
He committed a second count of harassment when he allegedly caused corrections staff to come into contact with his feces when he “threw or spread his feces on the camera and walls in his cell, thus contaminating the employees’ work environment.”
The charges were brought through felony indictments handed up by a grand jury at Coos Superior Court on Friday.
In that round of indictments, Elsea also faces seven Class B felony counts of tampering with a witness and two Class B felony counts of conspiring to tamper with a witness in what prosecutors said was an effort to induce two alleged and separate victims in two domestic violence cases currently pending against him by telling them to repudiate their statements they made to police about the March 25 and April 27 incidents.
In New Hampshire, a Class B felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
According to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch case summaries, Elsea was also a defendant in several felony burglary cases in 2016 and 2017 to which he pleaded guilty and was given nine months in prison for one charge and suspended prison sentences for the others.
