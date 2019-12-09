The Vermont Department of Corrections announced the death of Kenneth Johnson, 60, at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Currently, the cause of death appears to be natural causes.

Kenneth Johnson is a 60-year old male who was held without bail pending charges for Human Trafficking Compelled Commercial Sex Act, Sexual Assault – Victim under 16, and Aggravated Human Trafficking – Child Under 18 Years of Age. Johnson had been incarcerated since Sept. 23, 2017.

