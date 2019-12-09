Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Defendant Kenneth Johnson is transported by EMS personal from the Caledonia County Court House in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Johnson, who is being held without bail pending charges of human trafficking and sexual assault on a minor, had been in court for a status conference on Monday where he told the court he was unhappy with his court appointed defense attorney. Johnson then returned to the defendant holding cell on a lower floor of the court house where he then complained of chest pains. Johnson was transported to Northeast Regional Hospital. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Johnson is now back in his cell at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. (Photo By Todd Wellington).
The Vermont Department of Corrections announced the death of Kenneth Johnson, 60, at the Northern State Correctional Facility. He was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. Currently, the cause of death appears to be natural causes.
Kenneth Johnson is a 60-year old male who was held without bail pending charges for Human Trafficking Compelled Commercial Sex Act, Sexual Assault – Victim under 16, and Aggravated Human Trafficking – Child Under 18 Years of Age. Johnson had been incarcerated since Sept. 23, 2017.
