Inmate Dies In Quarantine At Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury

An inmate in COVID-19 quarantine at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury was found dead in his cell on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner James Baker said Monday that a preliminary investigation suggests that the death of inmate Michael Dupont, 36, of Barre City, was caused by suicide.

