ST. JOHNSBURY — An inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex work camp, who escaped early Friday by climbing over a razor wire-topped fence, is considered by state police to be a threat and should not be approached.
Authorities have been seeking Shannon Edwards, 35, since about 1 a.m. Friday and are asking for the public’s help in finding him without engaging with him.
“He’s made threats of harm in the past so we just want to make sure people are being careful,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Hugh O’Donnell, station commander in St. Johnsbury. “Don’t approach him. If you see him call 911 and let us take it from there. Any information you can provide will be much appreciated.”
Edwards’ town of residence is listed as Waterbury Center, and until Friday he had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since October 2019. He had been housed at the work camp since June 26. His criminal history includes multiple burglaries. His most recent crimes out of Washington County are resisting arrest and burglary.
State police learned of the escape about 1:15 a.m. Friday and initiated their search with a K9 unit. The dog picked up the trail outside the work camp and followed the scent to nearby West Hill Road. The trail ended there, and Northeast Correctional Complex Superintendent Norah Quinn said it was possible Edwards got into a car and left the area.
The fence authorities say Edwards scaled is tall and topped with razor wire. Corrections officials say he used a blanket and mattress to get over the wire.
The circumstances that allowed Edwards to escape the facility and whether there was a breakdown are being investigated.
“Corrections is conducting an ongoing investigation and that is one of the areas we will be looking at,” said Rachel Feldman, from the Corrections’ Office of the Commissioner.
The Department of Corrections issued an alert early Friday morning to neighbors of the facility, including those on West Hill Road, that reported an inmate had escaped the minimum security work camp facility.
The search area included St. Johnsbury because that’s where Edwards was when he escaped and Waterbury because that’s where he’s from. Lt. O’Donnell said state police shared photos of Edwards at area stores and all police departments are aware to keep watch for him. Detectives are connecting with his friends and family.
“We’re looking for a next piece of the puzzle to give us a lead to where he could be,” said Lt. O’Donnell.
Edwards has also been listed in a federal law enforcement database so police agencies in other states will know he is an escapee if they come across him.
Once caught, he likely will not be returned to jail in St. Johnsbury. Corrections policy is to not return escapees to the facility from which they escape, Feldman said.
Edwards is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information as to Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 748-3111.
“Be vigilant,” Lt. O’Donnell urges the public. “Be maybe a little more aware of your surroundings. When you arrive at home or going to the store, just be a little bit more aware of what’s going on. If you see somebody who matches his description we ask that you stay away from him. Gives a us a call and we’ll take it from there.”
The threats Edwards has made in the past have been made toward law enforcement, O’Donnell said. That, combined with Edwards’ obvious desire to elude capture, are reasons why state police urge caution by the public.
“Our concern is anybody that has escaped and is running from the police is obviously desperate, so that, in itself, is very concerning,” said O’Donnell.
