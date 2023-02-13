Inmate Ordered To Pay Thousands Of Dollars In Legal Fees To Newspaper
James Gibbons appears for his Caledonia Superior Court hearing by video from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.

A Vermont prison inmate who sued the Caledonian-Record and a reporter has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees to the newspaper.

“The Court awards Defendants, Caledonian Record and Dana Gray, their reasonable attorney’s fees in the matter in the amount of $8,192.40,” wrote Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson in his order issued on Jan. 18.

