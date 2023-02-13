Inmate Ordered To Pay Thousands Of Dollars In Legal Fees To Newspaper

A Vermont prison inmate who sued the Caledonian-Record and a reporter has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees to the newspaper.
“The Court awards Defendants, Caledonian Record and Dana Gray, their reasonable attorney’s fees in the matter in the amount of $8,192.40,” wrote Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson in his order issued on Jan. 18.
James F. Gibbons Jr., 53, claimed in his complaint against the newspaper that reporter Gray used “slanderous and derogatory comments” in his story while covering Gibbon’s weight-of-the-evidence hearing in Caledonia Superior Court.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The staff writer for the Caledonian Record did knowingly and intentionally intended to create a symbolic & problematic news article focused on the plight of Mr. Gibbons,” reads the complaint.
Gibbons was asking the court to award him $500,000 for violations of his civil rights as well as defamation and “wanton infliction of emotional pain and suffering,” according to the complaint.
But what appears in public court documents and what is said in open court by defendants, attorneys, judges, witnesses and victims is legal to report to the public.
And according to Judge Richardson, that’s exactly what reporter Gray did.
“Plaintiff’s complaint lacked any merit,” wrote the judge in his order. “Plaintiff appears to have been offended that the newspaper covered a public proceeding and wrote about Plaintiff’s actions in the underlying allegations…Both federal and Vermont State Courts, however, have long recognized that the press has a right to cover such proceedings and to report on them.”
Reporter Gray’s story was published on Saturday, July 16, in the Caledonian-Record Weekender Edition.
The hearing was about whether Gibbons could be released from jail pending trial after being accused of allegedly attacking his 63-year-old sister in her kitchen at her East Haven home.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi and defense attorney Laura Wilson presented arguments before Judge Robert Gerety Jr. - who later ruled in favor of the state.
“The court finds that there is no release condition, or combination of conditions that will reasonably prevent the physical violence,” said the judge in his ruling.
The Caledonian-Record was defended by Matthew Byrne of the Burlington-based Gravel & Shea. After a successful defense against Gibbon’s original suit, the newspaper countersued for the attorney’s fees it incurred in its defense.
“We were confident that facts and the law were on our side but it doesn’t diminish the fact that these cases are an expensive and time-consuming distraction from the important work done every day by our news staff,” said Publisher Todd Smith. “We’re pleased with Judge Richardson’s findings and will continue to vigorously defend the right of a free press whenever we’re the target of a frivolous suit.”
