The escape of an inmate from Northeast Regional Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury last week was discovered by a guard who noticed something unusual about the inmate’s bunk.

Shannon F. Edwards, 35, of Waterbury Center, is now facing a criminal charge of felony escape and if convicted could face an additional sentence of up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

