Inmate Recovery Numbers Improving At NERCF

The inmate COVID-19 recovery numbers are getting better at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) in St. Johnsbury.
35 inmates who tested positive for the virus at the state prison in St. Albans were transferred earlier this month to a temporary medical surge site at NERCF.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) requires two negative tests before an inmate is cleared to leave the NERCF quarantine area and enter the so-called “step-down” area to prepare for their return to Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans.
The first re-tests of the infected inmates were taken two weeks after the transfer but only six of those inmates were initially cleared to leave quarantine. DOC continued testing and the number of cleared inmates increased to 11 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier said 16 inmates have now been cleared to leave quarantine at NERCF. But their return to NWSCF is on hold until after the DOC gets the results back from the just completed prison-wide COVID-19 re-test of the St. Albans facility.
“They’re still in St J waiting on test results from St. Albans before we send them back,” said Cormier.
All 151 inmates at the St. Albans facility were re-tested earlier this week. Staff at the facility were re-tested on Wednesday. Cormier said it usually takes 24-48 hours to get test results back.
That leaves 19 inmates still in quarantine in St. Johnsbury as of Wednesday afternoon. All 19 remain asymptomatic.
Three other infected NWSCF inmates never made the trip to St. Johnsbury and were instead quarantined in negative pressure cells at the St. Albans facility.
The DOC has also prepared two other living units at NWSCF for in-house isolation and treatment of any future COVID-19 positive inmates.
St. Johnsbury could still be used as a surge site depending on what happens with future testing but the DOC has also been preparing space in its other prison facilities in Rutland, South Burlington, Springfield and Newport to provide additional quarantine space if needed.
