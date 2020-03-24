Inmate Released To St. Johnsbury Warming Shelter Is Barre Bound

Micael S. Bizuneh, right, in Caledonia County Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

An allegedly violent prison inmate released by the court to live under curfew at the St. Johnsbury warming shelter on Hospital Hill has now moved to Barre.

Micael S. Bizuneh, 30, who is accused of attacking a Vermont corrections officer last year, returned to Caledonia County Superior Court last week and had his conditions of released changed by Judge Michael J. Harris.

