NEWPORT CITY — A Massachusetts man held without bail on charges of drug trafficking, kidnapping and violent assault wants release from prison claiming violation of his constitutional rights.
David Vaz, 28, of Springfield, Mass., pleaded not guilty March 26, 2018 in Orleans Superior Court to heroin and fentanyl trafficking and heroin possession.
Vaz also pleaded not guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and unlawful restraint in the first degree, along with other charges of obstructing justice and providing false information in the trafficking case.
Vaz was ordered held without bail in Northern State Correctional Facility pending trial.
Others were also charged in the incidents.
Vaz, through his attorney is asking the judge in Orleans Superior Court to review bail. He wants to be released on bail because he is at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus while in prison, according to motions filed with the court.
“Mr. Vaz’s request for a bail review is also based on the Orleans County Criminal Court cancelling two straight pre-trial and jury draw hearings …,” defense attorney Zachery Weight stated in a motion April 17.
“Moreover, Mr. Vaz invokes his right to a speedy and public trial …”
Weight argues that Vaz’s health is at risk while in prison, in violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The Eighth Amendment “protects incarcerated people against unjustifiable risks to their health created by prison conditions,” Weight wrote.
Weight argued that he had no confidence that the Department of Corrections was prepared to respond to an outbreak or to treat inmates suffering from COVID-19.
The cancellation of the pre-trial hearings violations both the U.S. and Vermont constitutions, Weight wrote.
On April 20, Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett opposes the motion to review bail in the Vaz case.
She stated that Vaz should have appealed the initial hold-without-bail order to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Barrett also stated that the COVID-19 outbreak “does not ameliorate the public safety risk this defendant poses.”
The judge on Monday asked the defense for more information on a recent case that found that COVID-19 concerns in prisons in Vermont should not be considered when it comes to bail.
On Wednesday, Weight filed a supplemental motion saying that Vaz disagreed with that judge’s decision.
Weight noted that Vaz has gained weight, is asthmatic and uses a machine to assist breathing at night because he suffers from sleep apnea.
Because Vaz has concerns about his health, he is isolated in his cell 23-hours-a-day, equivalent to solitary confinement conditions, Weight wrote.
He raised concerns that jury trials may continue to be postponed, which means that Vaz will continue to stay in prison for more than two years.
Trafficking, Kidnapping Details
Vaz and another man were stopped by Newport police on the night of March 24, 2018, after erratic driving and police said they found suspicious material in their vehicle and a search turned up 40 bundles of heroin and fentanyl.
Police who interviewed Vaz in prison after he waived his Miranda rights said he told them he was with a group of men at a Lowell home on Nov. 12, 2017 when a Derby man was accused of being a snitch to police.
The man was lured to Lowell where he was restrained, beaten, kicked, cut, strangled and branded with fire and threatened with death before he fled in stocking feet to a neighbor’s house and then in a car belonging to one of the men involved, police said.
Others have been charged in connection with the assault.
