The Vermont Department of Corrections announced that two more inmates have tested positive for COVID -19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility on Friday.
One inmate was tested in the initial round of facility wide tests. The second inmate was tested after being admitted to the facility and showing symptoms of the illness. Both inmates are in negative pressure cells. The total number of inmates who have tested positive as of Friday was at 37. The number of incarcerated inmates is 35. There is one inmate test pending at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
The department also reported that one inmate awaiting tests results at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt. was negative for COVID – 19.
