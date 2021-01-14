Inmate Tests COVID Positive At St. J Prison

ST. JOHNSBURY — An incarcerated individual at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, two staff members at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) in Springfield and one staff member at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Vermont Department of Corrections and Vermont Department of Health (VDH) officials immediately took the following steps as standard operating procedure upon receipt of the positive test results Wednesday and Thursday:

