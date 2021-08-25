A recently-arrived inmate at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
The incarcerated individual was still in the quarantine stage of the Department of Corrections’ intake procedures.
These procedures were developed to limit or prevent the spread of the virus from getting to the general population within the facility. They call for a new intake to remain in a quarantine unit that allows for greater distancing and the individual is tested on Day 1, 7, and 13.
According to Rachel Feldman, DOC Public Information Officer, the positive result was from the Day 13 test.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the DOC’s contact tracing team and rapid response team were still reviewing the situation at the St. Johnsbury facility to determine if anyone, staff or inmates, would be considered a close contact.
DOC also reported two individuals in the intake process at Northwest State Correctional Facility had tested positive on Monday and Tuesday and two staff there were considered close contacts but were only being monitored for symptoms because they were vaccinated and had proper use of PPE.
Feldman noted that routine testing of the incarcerated at the St. Johnsbury facility on Aug. 11 had returned no positives. DOC has a rotation of surveillance testing for all inmates within a facility. One of the 6 prisons in the state is tested each week. DOC staff and correctional officers are tested every other week as part of the surveillance regimen.
Two weeks ago Gov. Phil Scott announced he would issue a mandate for some state employees to get vaccinated, including prison staff. Feldman said Wednesday the details of that program were still being worked out and it was not yet implemented. According to DOC data are at least 79% of DOC staff was vaccinated at DOC-run clinics earlier this year. Staff was also eligible to receive the vaccine independently so the actual vaccination rate could be higher.
DOC data also says 80% of incarcerated individuals have been vaccinated in the DOC system, which includes the 6 prisons in the state and the Vermont inmates held in Mississippi. At the correctional facility in St. Johnsbury, the vaccination rate among inmates is 85.6%.
The Tuesday case was the first case detected at the St. Johnsbury prison since May 29.
On Monday DOC reported that two staff members at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport had tested positive in independent tests conducted on Aug. 18 and 21.
The first staff member was last in the facility on Aug. 17 and tested positive on August 18. One staff close contact was identified, and that individual was quarantined. The second staff member was last in the facility on Aug. 21 and tested positive through a rapid test the same day. Eight staff close contacts were identified. Five are now out on quarantine, reported Feldman Monday afternoon.
Contact tracing was initiated twice upon receipt of the positive results. The facility was also placed on full lockdown both times and has returned to modified operations due to contact tracing showing zero close contacts in the incarcerated population.
All NSCF staff not quarantined were to be tested on Tuesday. The incarcerated individuals were last tested on Aug. 18 as part of the surveillance testing rotation. All results were returned negative then.
The NEK recorded 9 new cases across the three counties according to Wednesday’s report.
