Interim Superintendents Named At St. Johnsbury, Newport Corrections Facilities

Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml recently announced key leadership changes at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury, Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport, and the central office.
At NECC, Superintendent Norah Quinn will retire from Vermont DOC in April after 29 years of state service. Quinn began her career as a correctional officer and has served in numerous roles with the department. At the height of the pandemic, she oversaw NECC’s transformation into a surge facility, “a vital tool in the Department’s COVID mitigation strategy, and something which demonstrated her expertise and commitment to service,” Deml stated. She retires as the highest-ranking official at NECC. NSCF Acting Superintendent Mike Koehler will serve as interim superintendent at NECC beginning in mid-April.
Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) Assistant Superintendent Lori Perkins has been appointed interim superintendent at NSCF, effective mid-April. She will be supported by Alisha Coffey, currently a corrections program supervisor at Newport Probation and Parole, who has been appointed interim assistant superintendent at NSCF, also effective in mid-April.
“All three new facility leaders will focus on staff wellness and morale, recruitment and retention, and the provision of human services to those in the Department’s care and custody,” Deml said.
At the Central Office, Interim Deputy Commissioner Matt D’Agostino is leaving the department on April 8. During his service, he “provided expert-level leadership of the department’s financial and health services components and was a trusted advisor to the commissioner,” Deml said.
“This news is bittersweet for the team at corrections,” he added. “We are losing two exceptional people who have contributed greatly to our team for many years. But, we are also bringing into critical positions new leaders who will help us shift the culture at the department by working to implement policies and practices that support staff wellness and morale, and improve the well-being of our incarcerated population. I am so appreciative of Norah and Matt for their service to our state, and I look forward to our next chapter of leadership and progress.”
