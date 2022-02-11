Waterford town officials — some new to the town, some long-serving — say they are working diligently to correct the “mess” they claim to have found in the town offices following the resignation of former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry on Jan. 31.
Lister Howard Remick spoke up during the special select board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 7, at which it was determined that the appointments of an Interim Town Clerk and Interim Treasurer had been warned improperly for two separate special select board meetings.
“Well, I’ve been down at the Town Clerk’s office last Saturday helping the Treasurer, Heather [Gonyaw], go through the mess that was left in our lap,” Remick said. “I don’t know what we’ve got to do, but we’ve got to do something — now.”
“We have a serious problem down there,” he said. “Work has not been done for months. We’ve got three people who are owed money in back taxes in this town. Lots of money, two of them.”
“What’s been going on down there, I don’t know — but it was a joke,” Remick said. “I’ve kept my mouth shut for years because I was afraid of retaliation against the listers. But they’re gone now. I’m not going to hold my tongue no more: it was a joke down there.”
Later in the meeting, Remick added that: “there are people, vendors that we’ve done business with that haven’t gotten paid since November.”
On Wednesday morning, Gonyaw — who began work on Feb. 1 — explained that she and Kandy Benedetti — who began work as Interim Town Clerk on Feb. 8 — had been doing their best to get things in order and moving forward.
“There have been elected officials that have reached out, stepped in and showed me where stuff was and how to find things,” Gonyaw said. “They’ve been super helpful.”
Gonyaw walked out of the special select board meeting on Feb. 7 following 20 minutes of sustained citizens’ concerns regarding the continued non-reappointment of former longtime Delinquent Tax Collector Gib Trenholme.
“My frustration level is very high because I saw what we walked into [at the town offices],” she said on Wednesday. “We basically have between now and the 28th of February to put together a town report to get it to a printer in order for us to even have the ability to have a town meeting [on April 5th]. There is a lot of work that needs to be done in order for a town report to be put together. The community needs to come together and figure out how to work together in order to get that done.”
“I mean, even to get to a point to hold a budget meeting for the community, to see the proposed 2022 budget, that’s not even … that can’t even happen right now,” Gonyaw said.
“I’m certainly not going to argue or dispute any of the stuff that other community members feel is important, because we all have our own perspective, based on where we’re coming from,” she said. “My perspective is clearly from a very narrow lens of what was found, not only by me but by Kandy as well when she started yesterday … and just the immense amount of work that is going to need to be done by the end of the month.”
Gonyaw is doing Treasurer’s work during non-business hours on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and Saturday afternoon.
“Interesting story,” she said. “[On Tuesday], Kandy found the town treasurer’s email account, which needs substantial work. There were like 15,000 emails in there.”
Gonyaw explained that, until the town gets to a time when the treasurer’s email is functional, she is responding to email inquiries from residents regarding Treasurer business via hmgvermont@gmail.com.
On Friday morning, Benedetti explained that she was taking things “one day at a time” in the town offices, which have reopened for regular hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Going forward, she and Gonyaw also hope to be open during some evening and weekend hours.
“Just trying to find passwords and things like that, that’s the hard part,” she said. “There was nothing left, so it makes it a little difficult. […] I’m not going to learn everything in a day, but if I learn at least one thing, I am happy about that.”
“Basically, we’re starting from scratch,” Benedetti said. “I’m making calls to other town halls to see how they do things. My first day was Tuesday, and there were 500 emails and phone messages just for the Town Clerk. They weren’t all requests but, still, to go through them all … I have a hundred left to go.”
“I’m just here, doing the job and learning as I go,” she said. “People, for the most part, have come in and they’re really pleasant. They understand that today’s only day three for me, and they do have great patience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.