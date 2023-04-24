MONTPELIER — In a major reversal, interim President Michael Smith announced on Monday that Reduction In Force notices sent to librarians at Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University will be rescinded. Additionally, the previously threatened athletic programs at some of these campuses have been spared. Smith, appointed just over a week ago, discussed these decisions with the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees during a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon.
Smith referred to the proposals to reduce library staff and make changes to athletic programs at some campuses as distractions, hindering the system-wide transformation he is now leading. Board Chair Lynn Dickinson thanked Smith for his assistance in transitioning to a two-institution system: the new Vermont State University, set to launch on July 1, and the Community College of Vermont system.
The transformation process faced controversy over proposals that were not publicly vetted, such as taking the new university’s libraries digital-first and cutting staff across the three schools. Smith confirmed that while library collections would continue to be streamlined as part of normal maintenance, staff would be kept intact. Furthermore, he announced that no changes would be made to athletic programs for at least the next three years. Any future changes will be based on communication with athletics staff and data collected during that time.
Smith recommended maintaining the existing athletic programs at the soon-to-be-merged Vermont State University, which will encompass the campuses of Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University. Over the next three years, key metrics, including student athlete numbers, student engagement, and retention, will be examined to determine what is working and what is not.
In an email sent after the meeting, Smith reiterated that library layoff notices were being rescinded and that the streamlining of library collections would continue. The email also highlighted the importance of digital academic materials in the future and the need for an agile approach to designing libraries that best serve faculty, students, and the community.
Smith acknowledged that moving forward with the Vermont State Colleges System’s transformation is critical, and he believes the changes announced on Monday are prudent, fair, and will help advance the process. During his first week in office, Smith has visited various campuses in the system and plans to continue doing so. With a background in government leadership, private business, and military service, Smith is a first-generation college graduate from the University of Vermont.
Following the meeting, staff, students, and alumni celebrated the news in a social media group. The group had formed to lobby for the preservation of libraries and athletic programs across the five campuses. UNITY Day events were held at all five campuses on Saturday to maintain pressure on the administration.
In other news, the Vermont State Colleges System’s Board of Trustees approved the sale of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license for radio station WWLR and the lease of the Lyndon radio station property during Monday’s meeting. The decision, made for financial reasons, was described as sad but necessary by Finance & Facilities Committee Chair David Silverman, a former Johnson State College DJ. The license and property will be sold to Vermont Public Co.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.