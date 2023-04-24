MONTPELIER — In a major reversal, interim President Michael Smith announced on Monday that Reduction In Force notices sent to librarians at Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College, and Castleton University will be rescinded. Additionally, the previously threatened athletic programs at some of these campuses have been spared. Smith, appointed just over a week ago, discussed these decisions with the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees during a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon.

Smith referred to the proposals to reduce library staff and make changes to athletic programs at some campuses as distractions, hindering the system-wide transformation he is now leading. Board Chair Lynn Dickinson thanked Smith for his assistance in transitioning to a two-institution system: the new Vermont State University, set to launch on July 1, and the Community College of Vermont system.

