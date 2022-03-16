The Waterford select board appears to have entered its “lame duck” session.
While the board broached a number of issues during its regular meeting on Monday evening — approval of the minutes of seven separate meetings, the status of the 2020 town audit, a vehicle use policy for the highway department — action was only taken on a single driveway permit. All other issues were set aside for “the next select board,” the majority of whom will be elected at the 2022 Town Meeting on April 5.
Board chair Fred Saar, whose seat is the only one not up for election, began the meeting by attempting to approve the draft minutes from meetings held from October through February.
“We have quite a few to approve,” he began. “October the 11th-“
Marcia Martel — Waterford resident and a frequent spell-, grammar- and fact-checker of the board’s minutes — spoke up, noting that the board still did not have a sign-in sheet for their October meeting and thus could not approve those minutes.
“Really,” replied Saar, pausing. “Okay, then. November the 8th…”
Martel explained that the draft November minutes stated that the October minutes had been approved, which was not correct.
“Okay,” Saar said. “How about December?”
“I think you’re pretty good,” said Martel, to scattered laughter from those gathered at the Union Baptist Church.
As far as this year’s draft minutes, only four of the six meetings held in 2022 were listed for approval. Martel noted that the draft minutes for Jan. 24 continue to state that the town meeting will be “Open Meeting with Australian Ballot.”
Saar said he thought he had put a note in the Jan. 24 minutes that the motion had been superseded at a subsequent meeting, but he would look into it.
According to the select board website, a note stating as such was added to the draft minutes for Jan. 10.
Gary Allard, longtime former select board member, pointed out that the two other current select board members (interim members Maurice Chaloux and Ron Gray were appointed to the board on Feb. 21 and will serve just through Town Meeting) had not attended several of the three meetings whose minutes were still on the table to approve. He also noted that the board should come up with a policy on approving their minutes.
“Since the majority of this board is temporary,” Chaloux began. “I don’t believe in making negative motions, but I’m going to make the suggestion that we let the next board deal with it and come up with a policy…”
Gray and Saar agreed.
Later in the meeting, Martel, a member of the Citizen’s Committee for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds, asked if the voters or if the select board would be deciding what projects received ARPA funds.
“That, I guess, will be up to the new select board,” said Saar.
Following approval of the driveway permit, interim Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw told the audience that the 2020 town audit had been completed.
“The deficiencies were in internal controls and policies and procedures,” she explained. “It was basically policies not being followed through or no procedures in place. […] They didn’t find anything like [money missing].”
Gonyaw noted that, moving forward, there would be conversations with the new select board about reviewing policies and procedures. The audit results have been posted on the town website at waterfordvt.org.
Later in the meeting, delinquent tax collector Gilbert Trenholme strongly suggested that an audit be undertaken for 2021 to make sure the town was on stable footing — a decision to be made by the new select board.
Town officials also discussed a stack of not-yet-deposited checks that had been found in the offices after the departure of former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk and Assistant Treasurer Donna Berry in January. Gonyaw noted that those checks had now been deposited and recorded.
Near the end of the meeting, Chaloux began a discussion about a vehicle use policy for the highway department, as he had received inquiries from a number of citizens about stand-in Road Foreman Wade Baillageon bringing a town truck home with him to Newbury. The board discussed the current policy (that the on-call road foreman brings home a town truck), which has been followed for years but never written down.
After a period of discussion, Saar said, “I think this would be a good topic for the new select board to establish a written policy on.”
Right before the end of the meeting, resident Clement Gray — who regularly expresses frustration with the highway department — spoke up.
“How about a time clock at the town garage and the town office,” said Gray. “A thumbprint type.”
“We’ll put it on the agenda for the new select board, also,” replied Saar.
“What’s a matter with you?” Gray replied. “Why are you on here then, if you’re not going to make any decisions?”
“We are going to make a decision: let’s adjourn,” said Chaloux.
During Monday evening’s meeting, Interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti told those gathered that Town Pre-Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 29th, at 5 p.m. at Waterford School — one week before Town Meeting itself.
