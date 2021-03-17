International Hackers Take Over Bethlehem Country Club Website

No, you’re not seeing things.
It does indeed appear that a brand new business is coming to Bethlehem.
But don’t rejoice yet, gamblers.
The Bethlehem Country Club, which had been owned by the town for seven decades, is not being transformed into an Azerbaijani casino, despite what its website looks like, and if you can understand it.
On Sunday night, club owner Kim Koprowski, who in 2020, with her husband, Mark, bought the 18-hole golf course and country club, received a text from Bethlehem resident Ed Shanshala.
“I think it happened some time over the weekend,” Kim Koprowski said Wednesday. “He said, ‘Kim, a couple of friends and I were going on the website to see membership prices and green fees, and lo and behold, it looks like a Russian website.’ I looked and said you’re right.”
Although Russian hackers are prevalent and notorious, the Google translate app detected the language of Azerbaijan, a nation of 10 million bordering the Russian Federation, Georgia, Armenia, Turkey and Iran.
A translation of some words on the BCC website translates to “the best gaming clubs.”
After learning of the cyber takeover, Koprowski, to obtain more information, called the host of the website, godaddy.com, which had been the host for several years when the town owned it.
The BCC site has been designed and managed by Amy Austin before Austin left her software business for another line of work, and it has been regularly updated with the help of BCC general manager Matt Courchaine.
Before she left, Austin helped Koprowski get her name registered with godaddy.
On Monday, Koprowski called the Arizona-based company and explained what happened.
The company representative at the other end of the line had a good chuckle.
“It does happen, and he said it’s happening more and more,” she said. “The security people there are always trying to stay a step ahead of hackers.”
Fortunately, no money was demanded through ransomware and no valuable BCC information obtained.
The hope is that the intruder-turned-squatter will soon get the boot.
“Just a week before, I bought this website builder from [godaddy] and I’m going to do my own website and publish it,” said Koprowski. “The security on that site wasn’t fantastic, he said. Hackers are good at getting in the front door or the back door, and in this case, they got in the back door. He said as soon as I finish building the website and publish it, that should kick them out. I’m probably three-quarters of the way done building the website. Once I get that done, we will find out.”
She’s not sure how her website came to be targeted.
“The hosting didn’t expire, but the ownership changed,” said Koprowski. “I don’t know if they somehow tag sites that seem weaker.”
Koprowkski didn’t click on any of the website links and it’s uncertain if the hackers have a means of attacking the computers of others who do click on a link and if that’s the intent.
Shanshala and his friends weren’t the only ones who visited the BCC site recently.
“The people in this town have been really good to us and we had a lot of people reaching out to us and asking if we knew,” she said. “I said to Mark we are bringing the town together. Whether you are pro-dump or anti-dump, everybody was laughing at this.”
The BCC’s 2021 opening is weather-driven, and Koprowski said the hope is to open at the end of April and be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. by Memorial Day.
“We just have to see when the snow goes,” she said.
In November, the Koprowskis officially closed on the country club, which had been owned by the town since 1949.
It had been one of three municipally owned golf courses remaining in New Hampshire.
